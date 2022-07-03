COON RAPIDS – One of the games in Saturday’s Iowa Class 1A district baseball doubleheader saw one team become its own worst enemy.
The other game was simply a rout.
Audubon struggled on defense, and seven errors took their toll as Stanton rallied past the Wheelers, 10-4, in the opening half of the two-game set at Coon Rapids.
The nightcap was a rout, with seventh-ranked Coon Rapids-Bayard jumping on an inexperienced AHSTW squad, plating six runs in the first inning and cruising to an easy 18-0 victory.
Coon Rapids-Bayard (22-7) and Stanton (12-7) will face each other at 7 p.m. tonight in Coon Rapids.
STANTON TAKES ADVANTAGE
Audubon had things going their way in the early going against Stanton, the Corner Conference champions.
After the first two Vikings reached base in the top of the first inning, starter Braden Wessel struck out the next two batters and coaxed a grounder to second. The Wheelers responded in their half of the first with three runs, as Aaron Olsen and Gavin Smith each reached on a hit and a walk, respectively, and then were sent into scoring position on a sacrifice fly. Gavin Larsen’s grounder scored Olsen while Smith came home on a Vikings error. Evan Alt later connected on a single to drive in Larsen and make it a 3-0 Wheeler lead.
That’s how things stood until the fifth inning, when the Wheeler defense started to come apart. Three errors helped the Vikings score three runs, all but one of those unearned, and all of a sudden the momentum was starting to shift.
The Wheelers briefly got the advantage back in the bottom of the fifth when Smith stole home during Larsen’s at-bat to make it 4-3. But four runs in the top of the sixth, aided by two hits and another Wheeler error, gave the Vikings a 7-4 lead, and they’d never trail again.
A three-run double by Carter Johnson extended the lead in the seventh, and Johnson, in a relief role, slammed the door shut, a flyout to right sandwiching a pair of strikeouts.
Saturday’s game brought to an end the careers of three seniors: Alex Foran, Smith and Wessel. Smith was among southwestern Iowa’s most successful athletes, claiming a pair of third-place finishes at the state track meet this past spring and leading the football team to an Iowa eight-man semifinal appearance at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Wessel and Foran were also successful multi-sport athletes.
AHSTW ROUTED
Overmatched and outmanned.
There’s no other way to put, as hosting Coon Rapids-Bayard took control early and kept the pressure on an inexperienced AHSTW squad in their rout.
Just two Vikings reached base. Nick Denning had a walk-off single on the game’s first pitch, but he was doubled off when Caleb Hatch’s bunt attempt ended up as a liner to the pitcher just a couple of pitches later. Hatch reached on a rare Crusaders error with one out in the fourth, but was picked off.
That was it, as this one was all Crusaders, who sent 20 batters to the plate over the first two innings, cashing in with 11 runs. Six of their 10 hits went for extra bases, with a two-run triple by Preston McAlister and the coup de gras – a game-ending grand slam by Tanner Oswald in the fourth – the biggest blows.
Six Vikings errors also helped the Crusaders score most of their runs.
Kolby Culbertson and Easton Hayes combined for the one-hitter for the Crusaders, striking out four and needing just 35 pitches between them.
Jacob Coon and Brayden Lund were the lone upperclassmen to start for the Vikings (7-14), as coach Trey Brix had three sophomores and the rest eighth graders or freshmen in the starting lineup.