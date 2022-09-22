ATLANTIC – One of the team goals this year’s Atlantic football team had was to get a win against an opponent they weren’t expected to beat.
Ballard – using the BC Moore model – was a 15-point favorite over the Trojans going into the 2022 season. The spread gradually decreased by game time, but prior to kickoff the Bombers were still expected to leave the Trojan Bowl with a victory, if only a tight win.
The Trojans made sure that pre-game picks didn’t mean anything.
A 25-yard touchdown strike, quarterback Caden Andersen to wide receiver Carter Pellett, with 1:09 left in the game gave the Trojans the winning points of the contest, and the defense held on as Atlantic beat Ballard 15-12.
Again, the pre-season goal was to finish with wins over teams other than just the ones they were expected to beat: Shenandoah, Knoxville and Saydel.
“They wanted to have a winning record on the year and I told them they had to pull and upset win,” said coach Joe Brummer. “(Ballard) was one of those games that we were most likely not going to be favored in, and we talked about the (games) that we were probably not going to be favored in, and even the toss-up (with Carroll Kuemper Catholic) that depending on the game was not going to be a walk-in victory.
“The kids did a really good job of performing,” he said.
The Ballard win – one that came in front of a capacity crowd, on hand to welcome back the 2002 state championship Atlantic football team – was important insofar as quality wins. But it was the first game, under Brummer as coach, that was decided in the final moments; all the other games, win or lose, were by two or more touchdowns and had the final touchdown come with more than six minutes left in the fourth quarter.
This was a down-to-the-wire game and it came out in the Trojans’ favor. And it was overcoming a few missed opportunities earlier, such as a missed open-slant pattern pass that could have gone for a touchdown if caught, and a failed red-zone opportunity where two straight attempts inside the Ballard 1 were stopped for no gain.
“It was a tight game all the way,” he said. The kids were playing well, but we were just missing a couple of execution things here and there. The kids kept battling and we did a great job of showing resiliency and some fight and I was proud of them.”
The win also gave the Trojans – 2-2 after non-district play completed – much-needed momentum going into homecoming, and a big date against ADM.
Depending on the rankings, the Tigers are ranked either second (Associated Press), third (Cedar Rapids Gazette) or fourth (Radio Iowa) as they come into District 6 play with an umblemished 4-0 record. The Tigers also beat Ballard earlier this year (59-2) and have convincing wins over Gilbert and Winterset, while also rallying to beat North Polk of Alleman.
Any way one puts it, ADM is good, and justly among the contenders for the Iowa Class 3A District 6 championship.
The Tigers use primarily a power running game, averaging 313 yards per game on the ground. Brevin Doll is one of the state’s top running backs, with 690 yards rushing on 83 carries and has 12 touchdowns, including a long run of 76.
Quarterback Aiden Flora is a dual threat, with 668 yards passing and five touchdowns and a 41-of-60 completion performance against just three interceptions. Primary targets receiving are Doll (10-196, 1 TD), Cade Morse (13-186, 3 TD) and Vince Benetti (7-173, 1 TD).
On defense, Christian Madison has 40 solo tackles from a middle linebacker position, while Bennetti has 11.5 tackles for loss, including 5.5 sacks. Dane Beals adds 11 tackles and 6.5 sacks. The Tigers have, on the flip side, forced just four turnovers.
ADM’s strength in a loaded district – Harlan was No. 1 or near the top of every poll, and Creston was ranked sixth by the AP – shows just how good Atlantic’s schedule is, especially in the district.
“The district’s loaded, but you’ve got take it one week at a time,” said Brummer. “Whomever you want to go by, they’re a top-ranked team in (Class) 3A. They’re a phenomenal opponent and they’re well-coached.
“They have studs,” he continued. “They’re two-deep on both sides of the ball, including special teams, and they don’t play a lot of guys two ways. The Benetti kid plays defensive end and tight end, and they have the Doll kid who’s a stud for them and put him a lot of different spots to make the most of his speed.”
For Atlantic, Anderesen has 846 passing yards coming into the game with eight touchdowns, including two in the Ballard game. Colton Rasmussen has 361 yards receiving for a Trojan team that’s tilted a little more toward the pass, taking advantage of Andersen’s skills.
With Dante Hedrington still considered day-to-day, Isaac Henson has stepped up to be the main running back, and is now up to 208 yards on 37 carries.
The focus, of course, is getting focused during homecoming week.
“You tell them to have fun during the week and during the day,” said Brummer. “I went back to an old story that homecoming, there’s a lot of frosting on the cake. The parade’s great, the activities are fun, the parade is amazing but the game comes down to the base of the cake. If the base isn’t good, the cake isn’t good, either.
“We have to focus on controlling the game and during practice it’s practice time and not anything else.”