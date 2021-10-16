ANITA – CAM hosted the annual Rolling Valley Conference meet and took second on its home floor.
The Cougars fell to Boyer Valley 21-19, 21-11 in the championship match. In the title game, Mallory Behnken had four kills while Emma Follmann added three. Breeanna Bower added 11 assists, while on defense Marissa Spieker had eight digs.
The Cougars advanced to the title match with wins over Coon Rapids-Bayard (21-12, 21-19) and Woodbine (18-21, 21-13, 15-10). Behnken had five kills and Bower 12 assists in the semifinal over the Tigers, while Eva Steffensen had a pair of blocks.
Exira-EHK went 1-2 on the day, advancing to the semifinals with a straight-set sweep of Glidden-Ralston, 21-11, 21-17. Shay Burmeister had seven kills and Quinn Grubbs added four in a 14-hit attack for the Spartans. Mollie Rasmussen had 29 assits and Makenzie Riley 13, while Riley, Gemini Goodwin and Hannah Nelson were in on three assisted blocks each. Alisa Partridge added 10 digs.
The Spartans lost to Boyer Valley, the eventual champions, 21-18, 21-10; Burmeister had five kills in the loss. Forty-two assists from Rasmussen weren't enough to avoid elimination in a three-set loss to Coon Rapids-Bayard, 12-21, 21-19, 15-10.
CAM, Exira-EHK and the rest of the state now move on to the post-season, which begins today. In Class 1A, CAM (21-11) hosts Orient-Macksburg, while Exira-EHK (10-17) will host Audubon (9-17).