ATLANTIC – It was a tough day on the tennis courts for Atlantic and Audubon, as no area entries advanced in either singles or doubles competition at Wednesday’s Iowa Class 1A regional meet.
Both of Atlantic’s singles players drew opponents who were the top two seeds. Rio Johnson fell to Carroll Kuemper’s Sam Tidgren in a pair of 6-0 sets, while Aspen Niklasen fell 6-3, 6-1 to Lanee Olsen of Council Bluffs Lewis Central.
For Audubon, Geralyn Anderson lost 6-0, 6-2 to Kaitlyn Zugay of Ballard, while Jill Denny fell 6-2, 6-4 to Ella Patteson of Boone.
In doubles play, Atlantic’s Addi Schmitt and Malena Woodward were beaten by Kuemper’s Ella Scwarte and Keziah Janssen in the closest area match of the day, 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (8). Quincy Sorensen and Keira Olson fell to Harlan’s Erica Rust and Grace Coenen 6-2, 6-3.
Audubon saw Ava Slater and Jocelyn Chambers drop a 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (7) set to North Polk’s Broedynn Baston and Rachel Schroder. Kya Petersen and Audrey Jensen were beaten by Council Bluffs St. Albert’s Georgie Bohnet and Alexis Narmi in a pair of 6-2 sets.