The quarterback and star of Atlantic's undefeated state champions in 2002 is a member of the Iowa High School Athletic Association's 2021 Hall of Fame class.
Bret Meyer led the Trojans to a 13-0 record his senior season and the school's only state championship in the sport.
Competing in Class 3A, Meyer ended his outstanding career with more than 4,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing.
An all-conference athlete in four sports, he was a two-time all-state player and all-class MVP as a senior. Meyer went on to set Iowa State University records for most passing completions, attempts, and yards in a career, and most total yards and offensive plays in a career.
During the 2002 season, the Trojans outscored teams an average of 34.3-5.5, with shutout wins over ADM, Red Oak, Denison-Schleswig and Carroll Kuemper during the regular season. The team also beat Harlan 24-21 in a game that decided the district championship.
He quarterbacked the Trojans to a 15-14 win over Pella in the quarterfinals and, after 35-7 victory over LeMars in the semifinals helped win the state championship game, 27-0, over Mount Vernon.
Meyer went on to an outstanding career at Iowa State University, where he holds career records in passing yards (9,499), completions (820), pass attempts (1,414), TD throws (50), 300-yard games (5) and consecutive passes without an interception (155).
The 2021 class will be inducted at halftime of the Iowa Class 5A championship game Friday, Nov. 19. In the 50th year of playoff football at the IHSAA, the 2021 selections span from the pre-playoff era into the 2000s.
The 2020 class, announced last November, will be introduced at halftime of the Class 3A championship game on Friday, Nov. 19.