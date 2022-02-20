The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of Feb. 10, 2022 for southwest Iowa:
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: Ice thickness is 9 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: The crappie bite has been slow during the day. Anglers fishing late afternoon until dark are catching some crappies. Bluegill - Fair: Anglers are catching 7.5 inch bluegills in the campground arm of the lake.
Big Lake, Pottawattamie County, northeast Council Bluffs: Rainbow Trout – Fair: 1000 rainbow trout were stocked this winter. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
Lake Manawa, Pottawattamie County, southwest Council Bluffs: Anglers report good fishing around Tin Can Dyke and the dredge cuts. Black Crappie - Slow. Walleye - Fair: A few walleyes were caught along Tin Can Dyke with minnows. White Crappie - Slow.
Littlefield Lake, Audubon County, four miles east of Exira: Ice thickness is 10 inches. Black Crappie - Slow: There is a small population of large black crappies. Bluegill - Slow: Bluegill fishing is good around any of the cedar tree piles in the lake. Sorting is needed for larger fish.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, 6 miles northeast of Greenfield: Ice thickness is 9 inches. Find a cedar tree pile for best success. Black Crappie - Fair: The crappie bite picks up after 5 p.m. Bluegill - Fair: Sorting is needed, but anglers are catching 8-inch bluegill in the cedar tree piles.
Orient Lake, Adair County, 1 mile south of Orient: Orient has a good bluegill and crappie population with a chance to catch a bonus walleye or yellow perch. Black Crappie - Slow: There is a good population of 8 to 9-inch black crappie. Best bite is late afternoon. Bluegill - Fair: Anglers report catching 8-inch bluegill.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, 8 miles southeast of Harlan: Ice anglers are finding bluegills in the new cedar tree piles placed in the lake. Black Crappie - No Report: There is a small population of large black crappies. Bluegill - Fair: The DNR placed three new tree piles in the channel north of the pumphouse.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, 4 miles east of Stanton: Ice thickness is 7 inches. The geese have expanded the open water area; stay away from the geese. Black Crappie - Fair: Look for deep tree piles that are close to the creek channel. Best bite is early morning bite using waxworms. Bluegill - Good: Bluegill size has improved with the drawdown. Anglers can sort for 8-inch fish.
Southwest district lakes have 6 to 9 inches of ice. The warm windy weather is starting to erode the ice. For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Geese are keeping a large area of open water between the beach and campground. Black Crappie - Slow: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm or minnows fished near deep cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill - Slow: Use jigs tipped with a waxworm fished near deep cedar tree brush piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches.
Three Mile Lake, Union County, three miles northwest of Afton: Ice thickness is about 10-12 inches; areas around concrete docks and concrete boat ramps are starting to melt at the main ramp. Geese had area of open water on the south end earlier in the winter. Black Crappie - Slow: Use jigs tipped with a waxworm or minnows fished near the flooded timber in the upper end of the reservoir. Bluegill - Slow: Try jigs tipped with a waxworm fished near the flooded timber in the upper end of the reservoir. Walleye - Slow: Use minnows fished along the roadbed or in the flooded timber near creek channels to catch walleye of all sizes.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: Ice thickness is about 10 inches off the east boat ramp. Anglers report an area of open water in the south basin and other small areas of open water.
Ice conditions continue to deteriorate after variable weather conditions. Mount Ayr district lakes have variable ice conditions ranging from 8 to 10 inches. The top 2 inches of ice are poor quality; use caution and drill test holes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.