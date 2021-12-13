ORIENT – The Atlantic archery team aimed well in Orient-Macksburg's first ever tournament.
The Trojans brought home top team honors in Saturday's tournament in both middle school and high school, sweeping individual championship honors for both boys and girls in the high school and middle school divisions.
Cooper Jipsen tied his own school record with a championship effort in the high school boys division, firing a 296. Mariah Hadley won the high school girls' division with 285. Hank Roberts and Lily Johnson were the middle school boys' and girls' winners with 283 and 274, respectively.
"Even though our squad still hasn’t competed at full strength this year both teams are trending in the right direction," said coach Clint Roland. "We have a solid group of new-to-experienced archers that love to compete and show true Trojan spirit while doing so."
Roland explained the motto of "We demand Perfection," which goes beyond any score on a score card; this is how the team approaches the day.
"We give 100 percent effort and we conduct ourselves do our families our school and our community would be proud. Lastly, (we want to be) a good, fair opponent. When we do this we have achieved perfection," said Roland. "So as a coach I want to tell you these kids once again achieved perfection our community is represented well by these Archers so we should all be proud of their efforts."
Orient-Macksburg Invitational
Saturday, Dec. 11, at Orient
High school team results: 1. Atlantic 3311, 2. Diagonal 3125, 3. Creston 3070, 4. East Union 3003.
Individual Results
Boys: 1. Cooper Jipsen 296, 2. Lee Houser 289, 3. Connor Johnson 285, 4. Zane Berg 281, 7. Alex Marta 263. Girls: Mariah Hadley 285, 3. Halle Copeland 280, 5. Belle Berg 277, 9. Jeanna Kramer 272, 12 (tie). Josie Colton and Brook Vandevanter 267.
Middle school team results: 1. Atlantic 3041, 2. Creston 2964, 3. Nodaway Valley 2670, 4. Diagonal 2645.
Individual Results
Boys: Hank Roberts 283, 2. Grant Petty 278, 5. Michael Hocamp 261, 4. Carter Hadley 254. Girls: Lily Johnson 274, 2. Lily Willrich 262, 9. Miraylie Stuart 251, 10. Aubrey Graham 250.