ELK HORN – Exira-EHK came into Tuesday’s Iowa Class 1A quarterfinal matchup with Sidney with a 4-0 all-time record against the Cowgirls.
The Spartans kept the record perfect, but it was far from easy as the Cowgirls did all they could in the first half to keep the game within a possession or two.
Leading just 26-23 at halftime, it took a Macy Emgarten three-point play and another three-point burst to finally give the Spartans the momentum needed to eventually grind out a 54-40 win over the Cowgirls.
“We just have to come out stronger right away instead of waiting until the second half to do so,” said the Spartans’ Mollie Rasmussen, who had 16 points on the night. “But I think we really played well together.”
“I think a big part of it we picked up on the defensive side and it carried over to the offensive side and then we played much more as a team after that point,” added Quinn Grubbs. “We just passed the ball like we should and took some shots and they finally started to fall.”
Neither team found their shooting touch early, as there were plenty of empty possessions and turnovers. Midway through the first, Sidney led 5-4 before Macy Emgarten’s bucket, Rasmussen’s three and Grubbs’ field goal made it 11-5.
The Spartans never trailed after that, but could never get more than a four-point lead thanks to the Cowgirls getting a timely three or a steal and layup.
“This time of the year it’s just survive and move forward,” said coach Tom Petersen. “We found a way. We didn’t play our greatest game and a lot of things didn’t bounce our way but I feel we can control that. We’ll just get ready for the next opponent.
“It’s a team thing. We had Shay Burmeister step up defensively,” he went on. “Other than a couple of different times, (Avery) Dowling never got a clean look after the first two she made in the first half. That’s a tribute to what Shay did on defense tonight.”
Indeed, Burmeister was the player that stirred the defensive effort for the Spartans, getting a lot of steals and disrupting any chances Sidney had for a comeback.
“We always like to start on the defense side and if things aren’t working on offense we know our defense will be there and be strong every night,” noted Grubbs, who finished with a game-high 19 points. “That’s what we love to focus on and tonight we started a little weak but we came out the second half and did what we needed to do on defense.”
That defense was enough to overcome a lukewarm night from the line, where the Spartans made just 8-of-15 free throws.
Petersen had praise for Sidney’s effort.
“Credit to them. I thought they played outstanding. But I’m happy ... you get to play another game and that’s all I can ask for,” he said.
Friday’s regional semifinal will be the last at home for the Spartans, as they will host another team from the Corner Conference, East Mills. The Wolverines upended Lenox 49-39 behind Miah Urban’s 19 points.
“No matter what it’s our last home game here. We just have to apply what coach says and doing whatever we can ... to stop them,” said Rasmussen.
“We just have to focus on us and our defense and how he sets us up for the game plan because he’ll put us in the right position and focus on our defense,” added Grubbs. “Our defense is what always keeps us in the game and strong.”