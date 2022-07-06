You’ve met four of the area’s Iowa Class 1A and 2A teams already. Of those, Audubon and CAM were first-round survivors, while Riverside in Class 1A and ACGC in Class 2A went down in defeat.
Now, here’s the rest of the area schools – AHSTW in Class 2A, and Class 1A’s Exira-EHK and Griswold — and what to expect from them as they begin their post-season runs.
Other regional quarterfinal games involving teams still alive are Audubon (12-13) at Woodbine (19-6), and CAM (15-9) vs. Fremont-Mills (15-14) at Tabor. The Wheelers blasted by West Harrison 12-0, while the Cougars moved on after a 15-6 rout of Stanton.
CLASS 1A
Sidney (8-10) at Exira-EHK (20-3), 5 p.m.: The seniors that brought the Spartans glory in basketball – Macy Emgarten, Mollie Rasmussen and Alisa Partridge – have also led the softball program to big success the past four years. Partridge (.479, 34 hits including a home run, 14 RBIs), Rasmussen (.456, 12 extra-base hits, 20 RBI) and Emgarten (.302, 12 RBI) have led the offense, which has scored 181 runs on the season against just 45 allowed. Defensively, the Spartans are proficient, with just 45 on the season. The Simpson-bound Emgarten (16-1) has an ERA of 1.04, with 171 strikeouts against just 12 walks in 107.2 innings of work.
Sidney advanced with a 13-10 win over Riverside in last Friday’s Class 1A regional opener.. Kaden Payne leads the Cowgirl offense with a .429 ERA, with 18 hits and nine RBIs. Sidney has 82 runs in their first 14 games (all that were posted at Varsity Bound Iowa). Makenna Laumann (4-7) has a 5.58 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 64 innings in the circle.
The Rolling Valley Conference champions went 2-2 against the Hawkeye Ten Conference and also dropped a 1-0 game to Class 1A top-five Newell-Fonda to account for their non-conference schedule.
Tri-Center (7-14) at Griswold (19-5), 7 p.m.: The Trojans erupted for nine runs in the fourth inning to pull a mild shocker over the Hawkeye Ten Conference’s Council Bluffs St. Albert, 11-1, in last Friday’s Class 1A regional first-rounder. Trojan starter Hayden Thomas held the Saintes to three hits and just two walks, while her defense did the rest. The Trojans averaged 4.85 runs per game prior to the rout over St. Albert.
Karly Millikan and Brenna Rossell have led Griswold at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle. Millikan’s line is .431 with 10 extra-base hits (nine doubles and a home run) and 23 RBI, and is 11-2 with a 1.57 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 82 innings. Rossell’s line is .421, nine doubles and 24 RBI, while pitching-wise she’s 8-3 with a 1.73 ERA and 80 K’s.
The two teams were supposed to meet May 25 in the season opener but never happened. Griswold has played a progressively-tougher non-conference schedule, holding their own against Class 3A No. 2 Davenport Assumption, a team that plays in a largely-Class 5A metropolitan conference, and Washington, a team from a conference that mixes Class 3A and 4A teams.
The winner travels to Liberty Center Friday to play either Orient-Macksburg or hosting Southeast Warren.
CLASS 2A
Treynor (16-7) at AHSTW (18-8), 7 p.m.: The Lady Vikes swept the Cardinals during the regular season, 10-9 and 13-5. Rylie Knop (.424, 36 hits, 18 RBI) and Natalie Hagadon (.412, 33 hits including two home runs, 20 RBI) lead an offense that hits .339 and has scored 197 runs. Ally Myers, a senior, is the staff ace with a 13-1 record, off a 2.05 ERA and 78 strikeouts while walking 22.
Keely Navara’s .473 average and 35 hits is best for the Cardinals; Navara also has swiped 32 bases. Jaydn Huisman has 24 RBIs, and leads the bullpen with a 1.62 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 69 innings of work en route to an 8-5 record. Delaney Mathews (8-2, 3.86 ERA, 74 Ks against 37 walks) is the Cardinals other pitching option.