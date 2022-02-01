Morningside University senior forward Sophia Peppers was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 24-30.
Peppers, the first Mustangs honoree of the 2021-22 campaign, averaged 17.5 points, eight rebounds, 3.5 steals, three assists, and a blocked shot, as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ No. 8-ranked team extended its win streak to 11 and built a four-game lead on the loop standings with wins over Northwestern College and the College of Saint Mary.
She also hit a career milestone in becoming the 15th player in program history to reach 1,400 points.
A 2018 graduate of Exira-EHK who led the Spartans to four state basketball tournaments, Peppers takes a strings of four successive games scoring in double figures, five straight appearances with five-or-more rebounds, four contests with at least one steal, and 22 consecutive games in which she’s dished out one assist or more into today's trip to Dordt University.