ATLANTIC – Many high school football observers probably figured Atlantic’s returning veterans would shine in the season opener vs. Clarke.
Indeed they did. Colton Rasmussen had three touchdown receptions, two in the first half. And Dante Hedrington had his share of yards and a touchdown as well.
But it was a mix of newcomers – quarterback Zayden Parker, wide receiver Kinnick Juhl and fullback Gavin McLaren – who maybe played a bigger role int he Trojans’ season opener at Osceola, one that had plenty of drama at the end.
In the end, an onside kick recovery by the host Indians didn’t pan out in a potential game-tying touchdown, and it was Xavier Darrow’s 70-yard reception up the seam that sealed a 47-33 victory for the Trojans, in a game that didn’t get over until 10:40 p.m.
“It came out of nowhere,” said Darrow, whose late heroics sealed the game. “I told Coach (Joe) Brummer when I was cramping over there, ‘When am I going to get that touchdown?’ He said, ‘When you’re healthy, we’ve got something planned, and we ran that trap play and I had to break a couple tackles and I got taken down.”
But never fear ... he came through in the end.
“I kept battling those cramps and I came in on defense and rotating in,” Darrow continued. “And then out of there, (assistant coach Matt) Mullenix pitches the idea to run that wide seam. I run it and it’s wide open, and I’m running down the field, and I started cramping and I had to dive into the end zone, or he was going to catch me.”
But the Trojans have some weapons, and they piled up 472 yards, behind Parker’s 7-of-9 passing for 192 yards, and a team total of 278 yards rushing, with McLaren’s 135 on seven carries and Hedrington’s 102 on 12 rushes.
“We have some very good kids. We’ve got some young pups but we’ve got a lot of kids who have accepted their role and everyone has a role. It may be one play or it may be scout team in practice, but everyone has a role and they’re doing a very good job,” said Brummer.
Behind two big runs and an eventual 135 yards, most of those in the first half, McLaren set up a pair of Rasmussen receptions of 6 and 7 yards, to give the Trojans a 26-7 halftime lead.
Clarke did show it could drive the ball well, and their back-to-back 5-4 seasons were no flukes. Indian quarterback Jack Cooley drove his team to inside the red zone on its opening drive. However, the Trojan defense stiffened and a 43-yard field goal attempt was wide left.
The Trojans immediately struck, and Kinnick Juhl put the Trojans on the board for the first time this season with a 63-yard catch from Parker on the fourth play of the drive.
Clarke drove deep again and was stopped at the Trojan 36. However, whatever strategy they were intending – was a fake punt possible – the back fell to his knee and the play was called dead.
Atlantic drove from the 40, and McLaren had a big 35-yard pickup to set up an eventual 5-yard touchdown run by Hedrington to make it 14-0.
Clarke responded with a nice drive that ended with Brock Watson’s 2-yard plunge to put the Indians to within a score, 14-7.
But then a 63-yard pickup by McLaren on the response drive set up the first of Rasmussen’s two touchdown catches to put the Trojans up 26-7 at halftime.
That set up a very dramatic second half that saw Clarke rally to within a touchdown, on Cooley’s 5-yard run after a fumble recovery at the Trojans’ 24-yard-line.
Rasmussen’s 30-yard catch late in the fourth quarter had given the Trojans a seemingly secure three-touchdown lead, but Cooley’s score with 9:04 left was the Indians’ second in less than a minute.
But Hedrington took a defender on his back, shook him off, and ran the ball 13 yards to make it a two-score game once again. Then Watson ran the kickoff back for a long touchdown to re-establish it as a one-score game.
And an onside kick recovery helped further the Indian comeback.
But the Trojans held the Indians on downs, on fourth-and-4 from the Trojan 33, when the defense flushed Cooley out and forced him to scramble for two yards, making it short of the first down.
Darrow’s play came on third-and-13 from the Trojans’ 30.
The Trojans (1-0) will open the home season next Friday, Sept. 1, vs. Glenwood at the Trojan Bowl.