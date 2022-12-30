OAKLAND – Riverside sophomore Molly Allen is one of 15 girls’ wrestlers up for the Dan Gable Ms. Iowa Wrestler Of the Year.
top story
PREP GIRLS' WRESTLING: Riverside's Molly Allen up for Ms. Iowa Wrestler
- By Brian Rathjen NT Sports Editor
-
-
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Where are you doing most of your Christmas shopping
The holiday season is upon us so where are you buying your gifts?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Charges dismissed in theft of antique scaleCharges dismissed in theft of antique scale
- Atlantic man killed in accident southwest of Adair
- Area Police Reports
- Nash Roe Can Cook
- Area Police Reports
- Mayor Presents Milestone Award to Local Cadet
- Ernst Nominates Iowa Students to U.S. Service Academies
- Heritage House Guild Meeting
- Friendship Home Celebrates Family Christmas With Music, Santa
- Area Police Reports
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.