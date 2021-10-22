GRISWOLD – The tweet from Griswold coach Chase Wallace said it all.
“I’m so proud of my team right now. It’s been a tough season and most teams would have quit but the Griswold Tigers get the win 54 to 22 and end their 24 game losing streak!”
Indeed, in this one last chance for the Tigers to come away with the victory – they chose to play this game, taking advantage of an Iowa High School Athletic Association allowance for non-playoff teams to have a Week 9 game – the hometown team did just that, rolling to a 42-14 halftime lead and cruising the rest of the way.
The Tigers gave up an opening-kickoff touchdown, but this time a refocusing let them get on a roll.
Cale Swain ended with 211 yards and four touchdowns through the air, and Nick Jennum had a big game receiving. Defensively, Alex Hartman and Swain held the Wolverines in check the whole night, giving up just the two touchdowns while grabbing four interceptions.
“We had a bunch guys flying all around the field,” said Wallace.” It was great to get our seniors sent off with the win and to start (the off-season) with a winning streak. We’ve been working hard all year and all week long the emotions have run high. We all knew if we played our game and were physical and took care of business we’d have a good shot at winning.
“The emotions are running high and it’s a great feeling. It’s indescribable.”
Indeed, the Tigers have had five seniors who were around the last time they won, a 90-54 victory over Essex, a team that has since co-oped with Stanton. The seniors: Alex Hartman, Joey Jennum, Zander Luft, Tate Steinhoff and Brayden Stirek.
Now, it’ll be a new off-season and a new push during the off-season as the Tigers – 1-8 – look to build a new tradition ... one of winning.