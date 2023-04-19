ATLANTIC – The Woodbine boys and Fremont-Mills girls brought home the team trophies after the CAM Cougar Invitational Tuedsay night at Atlantic High School.
The Cougar boys, which got an automatic spot in next week's Drake Relays, was the top area boys team finisher with 104 points, 69 back of Woodbine. Exira-EHK came in fourth, Audubon fifth, an Atlantic junior varsity team seventh and Griswold ninth.
The Cougars are going to Drake in the shuttle hurdle relay, as Jack Follmann, Cale Maas, Collin Bower and Sam Foreman combined to finish in 1:00.90, meeting the Blue Standard. The Blue Standard is 1:01.00, and 16 qualifiers get in.
CAM also had winners with Maas in the 400-meter dash (53.21), Follmann in the 110- and 400-meter hurdles (15.74 and 57.41, respectively), 400-meter relay (Follmann, Maas, Foreman and Gavin Clayton) in 3:40.75, and sprint medley relay (Kegan Croghan, Chase Spieker, Foreman and Maas) in 1:40.55.
Audubon had a win in the 800-meter run, with Zeke Konkler taking the race in 2:10.39. The distance medley relay, anchored by Konkler and also involving Dakota McCrainie, Mason Steckler and Brody Schultes) won in 4:00.72. Cash Emgarten (11.61 in the 100-meter dash) and Derrek Kommes (5'10" in the high jump) were winners for Exira-EHK.
Griswold's top performer was Peyton Cook in the 100-meter dash, at 12.17. Atlantic's junior varsity 4x800-meter relay of Sawyer Tarrell, Colin Rudy, Corbin Ritter and Preston Williams) was in at 9:29.81 for second, their best finish.
For the girls, Audubon was the top area finisher with 86 points, 90 back of Fremont-Mills, with Woodbine second. CAM was fifth, Exira-EHK seventh and an Atlantic junior varsity team eighth.
Audubon had four event wins, with Madison Steckler collecting three: the 100-meter dash (13.37), 200-meter dash (26.69) and 100-meter hurdles (16.72). Stefi Beisswenger won the 3000-meter run at 11:54.78.
CAM brought home a pair of runner-up finishes, with Emma Follmann in the high jump at 4'8", and Karys Hunt in the discus at 96'9". The Atlantic JV's best was the 4x200-meter relay of Jocelyn McEntaffer, Anan Potts, Nerensia Narios and Taylee Hagen, at 2:04.97. Exira-EHK had three third-place finishes, with Harlee Fahn having two, in the shot put (30'05.25") and discus (80'7"), and Jaelynn Petersen having the other, 4'8" in the high jump.
CAM Cougar Invitational
Tuesday, April 18, at Atlantic
Boys
Area results (top 8)
High jump: 1. Derrek Kommes (E-EHK) 5'10", 2. Jonas LaCanne (E-EHK) 5'10". Shot put: 4. Xavier Darrow (Atl) 43'6", 6. Gavin McLaren (Atl) 41'2", 7. Evan Sorensen (Atl) 40'7". Discus: 5. Corbin Peach (CAM) 124'2", 6. Gunner Namanny (CAM) 118'9", 7. Darrow (Atl) 112'7", 8. Ely Jorgensen (Atud) 112'4". Long jump: 2. Kommes (E-EHK) 20'3", 5. Kegan Croghan (CAM) 17'10". Sprint medley: 1. CAM (Croghan, Chase Spieker, Sam Foreman, Cale Maas) 1:40.55, 2. Audubon (Dakota McCrainie, Manny Beisswenger, Aaron Olsen, Zeke Conkler) 1:40.69, 7. Exira-EHK (Quintinn White, Jameson Kilworth, Alex Hansen, Aiden Flathers) 1:55.42. 3200: 3. Christian Thompson (Atl) 11:39.62, 4. Mason McFadden (Atl) 11:53.33, 5. Eric Wilson (E-EHK) 11:54.99, 6. Austin Rasmussen (E-EHK) 11:57.98. 7. Brayden Lockwood (Gris) 12:29.99. 4x800: 2. Atlantic (Sawyer Tarrell, Colin Rudy, Corbin Ritter, Preston Williams) 9:29.81, 4. Audubon (Mason Steckler, Adam Obrecht, Jack Stanerson, Carson Wessel) 10:10.23, 5. Griswold (Jeremy Sheeder, Holden Jensen, Tosh Feltner, Conner Bowers) 10:42.69, 6. Exira-EHK (Jaiden Pettepier, Levi Jensen, Cole Brabham, Ben Baggett) 11:15.20. Shuttle hurdle: 1. CAM (Jack Follman, Maas, Collin Bower, Foreman) 1:00.90, 4. Audubon (Olsen, Beisswenger, McCrainie, Brody Schultes) 1:09.68, 6. Griswold (Aiden Kennedy, Bode Wyman, Peyton Cook, Wyatt Silk) 1:13.50, 7. Exira-EHK (Owen Juhl, Kommes, Phil Reinhart, LaCanne) 1:17.49. 100: 1. Cash Emgarten (E-EHK) 11.61, 2. Olsen (Aud) 11.93, 3. Cook (Gris) 12.17, 5. Aiden Flathers (E-EHK) 12.32, 8. Croghan (CAM) 12.72. Distance medley: 1. Audubon (McCrainie, Steckler, Schultes, Konkler) 4:00.72, 3. CAM (Brayden Chester, Namanny, Gabe Rouse, Gavin Clayton) 4:07.76, 5. Griswold (Kennedy, Zane Johnson, Wyman, Lockwood) 4:11.65, 7. Atlantic (Kayden Crall, Dante Hedrington, Zachary Brennecke, Talon LaJeuness) 4:28.49, 8. Exira-EHK (Radcliff, Jathen Deveraux-Carlisle, Easton Nelson, Jaiden Pettepier) 4:31.68. 400: 1. Maas (CAM) 53.21, 4. Rudy (Atl) 55.79, 5. Obrecht (Aud) 58.36, 7. Eric Wilson (E-EHK) 59.87. 4x200: 4. Exira-EHK (White, Alex Hansen, Flathers, LaCanne) 1:43.44, 6. Audubon (Jorgensen, Stanerson, Sully McClain, Wessel) 1:48.93, 7. Atlantic (Zayden Parker, Donovan Hedrington, Kayden Crall, Mathew Pollock) 1:50.25, 8. Griswold (Ethan Baxter, Johnson, Silk, Holden Jensen) 1:52.93. 110 hurdles: 1. Follmann (CAM) 15.74, 2. Foreman (CAM) 15.77, 4. Cook (Gris) 16.86, 6. Manny Beisswenger (Aud) 17.97, 7. Kennedy (Gris) 18.53. 800: 1. Konkler (Aud) 2:10.39, 3. Clayton (CAM) 2:12.59, 6. Wilson (E-EHK) 2:26.64, 7. Cameron Schwartz (Atl) 2:35.83. 200: 4. Bower (CAM) 24.61, 6. Kommes (E-EHK) 25.59, 7. Alex Hansen (E-EHK) 25.79, 8. Rouse (CAM) 25.96. 400 hurdles: 1. Follmann (CAM) 57.41, 3. LaCanne (E-EHK) 1:02.29, 5. Schultes (Aud) 1:04.71, 8. Wyman (Gris) 1:08.35. 1600: 4. LaJeuness (Atl) 5:39.26, 5. Lockwood (Gris) 5:40.16, 6. Rasmussen (E-EHK) 5:41.41, 8. Nelson (E-EHK) 5:51.18. 4x100: 2. Audubon (Olsen, Konkler, McCrainie, Beisswenger) 46.65, 4. CAM (Rouse, Chester, Croghan, Spieker) 48.72, 6. Atlantic (Sorensen, Donovan Hedrington, McLaren, Darrow) 49.21, 8. Exira-EHK (White, Kilworth, Cannon Hansen, Flathers) 49.86. 4x400: 1. CAM (Follmann, Maas, Foreman, Clayton) 3:40.75, 3. Audubon (Steckler, Schultes, Obrecht, Wessel) 3:58.11, 4. Atlantic (Thompson, Ritter, Tarrell, Williams) 4:00.35, 7. Griswold (Wyman, Sheeder, Baxter, Jensen) 4:30.76.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Fremont-Mills 176, 2. Woodbine 159.5, 3. Audubon 86, 4. Stanton 85, 5. CAM 66, 6. Coon Rapids-Bayard 43.5, 7. Exira-EHK 40, 8. Atlantic JV 37, 9. Paton-Churdan 10, 10. Council Bluffs Iowa School For the Deaf 0.
Area results (top 8)
High jump: 2. Emma Follmann (CAM) 4'8"; 3. Jaelynn Petersen (E-EHK) 4'8", 5. Raelyn Lund (CAM) 4'6". Shot put: 3. Harlee Fahn (E-EHK) 30'5.25", 4. Alexis Jiminez-Russell (Atl) 29'0", 5. Karys Hunt (CAM) 28'11.75", 8. Lllly Barber (CAM) 25'6.25". Discus: 2. Hunt (CAM) 96'9", 3. Fahn (E-EHK) 80'7", 4. Barber (CAM) 79'3", 6. Jiminez-Russell (Atl) 77'8", 7. Maddie Kasperbauer (Aud) 68'7". Long jump: 4. Delaney Hinman (Atl) 13'3", 6. Jordan Mulford (Aud) 13'0.75", 7. Gracie Venteicher (CAM) 12'10", 8. Emily Foran (Aud) 12'5.25". Sprint medley: 4. Atlantic (Avery Knuth, Taylee Hagen, Callee Pellett, Hinman) 2:11.97, 5. Exira-EHK (Fahn, Gracie Bartz, Gemini Goodwin, Ella Petersen) 2:12.10, 6. CAM (Gracie Venteicher, Kaitlin Platt, Raelyn Lund, Callie Walton) 2:14.03, 7. Audubon (Madison Burr, Anna Larsen, Mulford, Payton Gust) 2:14.79. 3000: 1. Stefi Beisswenger (Aud) 11:54.78, 5. Lola Comes (Atl) 14:28.80. 4x800: 3. CAM (Jaci Eden, Lyndsey Chaney, Carley Dennis, Callie Walton) 12:32.01. Shuttle hurdle: No local entries. 100: 1. Madison Steckler (Aud) 13.37, 5. Emma Follmann (CAM) 14.62, 7. Nerensia Narios (Atl) 14.72. Distance medley: 4. CAM (Venteicher, Lund, Walton, Eden) 5:18.13, 5. Audubon (Larsen, Mulford, Gust, Foran) 5:38.24. 400: 4. Kadence Sporrer (Aud) 1:06.66, 5. Jaeylnn Petersen (E-EHK) 1:08.82, 7. Goodwin (E-EHK) 1:112.45, 8. Dennis (CAM) 1:14.46. 4x200: 3. Atlantic (Jocelyn McEntaffer, Anna Potts, Narios, Taylee Hagen) 2:04.97, 6. CAM (Platt, Daphna Wahlert, Lilliana Tofoya, Lyndsey Chane0 2:19.78. 100 hurdles: 1. Steckler (Aud) 16.72, 7. Avery Knuth (Atl) 19.17, 8. Madison Burr (Aud) 19.17. 800: 3. Sporrer (Aud) 2:41.20, 4. Beisswenger (Aud) 2:41.20, 7. Eden (CAM) 2:57.06, 8. Dennis (CAM) 3:07.75. 200: 1. Steckler (Aud) 26.69, 7. Follmann (CAM) 30.24. 400 hurdles: 7. Nova Wheatley (CAM) 1:24.17, 8. Burr (Aud) 1:31.43. 1500: 2. Beisswenger (Aud) 5:29.09, 4. Ella Petersen (E-EHK) 6:12.10, 8. Comes (Atl) 6:53.91. 4x100: 5. Atlantic A (McEntaffer, Potts, Narios, Hagen) 58.00, 6. Atlantic B (Knuth, Pellett, Avery Nicholas, Hinman) 1:00.90, 8. Audubon (Larsen, Jackie Hernandez, Evelyn Gomez, Alissa Testroet) 1:02.89. 4x400: 3. Audubon (Mulford, Foran, Gust, Anna Larsen) 5:04.24, 4. Exira-EHK (Goodwin, J. Petersen, E. Petesen, Bartz) 5:06.66, 5. CAM (Walton, Dennis, Follmann, Lund) 5:07.84.