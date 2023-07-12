BLOOMFIELD – For sure, there were tears.
The Atlantic softball was five outs away from the most coveted of all summer trips in Iowa: A trip to state tournament in Fort Dodge.
Holding a precarious 2-1 lead over fourth-ranked Davis County in an Iowa Class 3A regional championship game, the Trojans used some of its best defense of the year to hold off the Mustangs.
In the end, an infield error and a walk led to Kaitlin Olinger, the No. 7 batter in the Mustangs’ order, smashing a one-out double to left, scoring the tying and go-ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
And it would be the Mustangs who’d hold on for the 3-2 victory and, in the process, ended the Trojans’ state dreams.
This was on a day where there was so much anticipation and positive energy coming from the Atlantic dugout. This team was confident and definitely believed they were going to go to Fort Dodge.
They gave themselves a shot, and in a season where the Trojans had a late surge after a roller-coaster early start, it would have been the perfect ending for the Trojans ... and the athletic careers of Mattie Dvorak, Madison Huddleson and Ava Rush.
Instead, as coach Terry Hinzman noted, there was a lot of disappointment, tears and heartbreak for their teammates ... but also reflection and pride in knowing they represented the community well, and made the fans who made the nearly 200-mile trek across southern Iowa a trip that was well worth it.
“I think the last two practices were probably the best two practices we’ve had during the course of the season,” said Hinzman. “We did a lot of ground balls and fly balls and the girls pretty much gelled together, and as a coach that’s pretty much what you can ask for, playing for everyone else on the team, not just themselves or the parents in the stand or even the coaches.
“You want them to play for each other,” he went on. “These last three weeks of the season, I’ve noticed that more and more and it’s just grown until we get to this point in the regional final.”
In the beginning, it looked like it would be the Trojans who would be celebrating.
Sure, Mustang ace Madeline Barker retired nine straight Trojans in the first three innings, while the hosts got two on in the second off a two-out base hit and an infield error. Riley Wood ended that threat, by the way, by coaxing a grounder to third.
The Trojans made their move in the fourth inning.
Ava Rush led off with a double to left, before Lila Wiederstein blasted a two-run homer over the left field fence to establish the 2-0 lead. It was the freshman’s fifth of the year, putting her one ahead of fellow classmate Zoey Kirchhoff.
“She got the pitch that she wanted, and the last half of the season she’s been seeing the ball really well,” said Hinzman. “We’re really pleased to jump out to the early lead.”
The Mustangs responded with a run in the bottom of the fourth when Rachel McFarland singled and came home on a wild throw into the outfield, as McFarland was trying to take third.
Both teams went quietly in the fifth, setting the stage for Olinger’s heroics in the sixth. Barker’s defense got three straight outs in the top of the seventh, with a grounder to third triggering the Mustang celebration.
Riley Wood (16-7) was impressive as always this season. She finished with the six-hitter, allowing two earned runs while striking out three and walking just the one.
It was the unearned run and the walk that made the difference.
Barker had something to do with it as well. The only Trojan baserunners were in that fourth inning, and Makenna Schroeder had the only other base hit, with two outs and after Wiederstein’s homer.
“I’d start with Riley in the circle,” said Hinzman. “She did a heck of a job, and Davis County is a really good hitting team, and she did a great job of keeping us in the game until late. Just a couple of unfortunate things, an error and a walk and then a double, and you put those together, that’s a bad recipe.
“Lila did a great job behind the plate, as she has all season long. She’s also done a great job at the plate, and I’m glad she got to showcase that on the big stage of a regional final game.”
The approach at the plate was good, and the defense for the most part was good.
Again, those three seniors: Dvorak, the designated player who brought a spark to the team; Huddleson, who was adept at tracking down plenty of flyball attempts in both right and center field; and Rush, of which so, so much has been written.
“How do you replace them?” sad Hinzman. “First of fall, Mattie, I wasn’t sure what kind of role she was going to have this year, but she stepped up and found a way to get on base and very consistent. Maddie, she’s been tracking balls in the outfield the last couple of years, and probably arguably the strongest arm in softball but definitely the strongest arm in southwest Iowa and got a little bit better at the plate.
“And of course, Ava, who was not looking forward to playing shortstop this year but got thrust into that position after an injury and played very well,” he continued. “
And then of course, her speed and we’re really going to miss that. If she gets a hit, its (almost always) a double because she can get to second base.”
There’s plenty of underclassmen who’ll be back, and all of them made significant contributions. Wood and fellow junior Claire Pellett will lead next year’s senior class, with classmates Makayla Atkinson, Avery Knuth, Avery Nicholas and Callee Pellett also making contributions. McKenna Sonntag was the only sophomore to see varsity time.
The rest of this year’s team were freshmen Wiederstein, Adler Bruce, Zoey Kirchhoff, Claire Schroder and Makenna Schroeder; and eighth graders Peyton McLaren and Jillian Saathoff. Kirchoff (5-7) and McLaren (3-2) will be a big part of backing up Wood in the bullpen, for starters.
Hinzman reflected one last time on the season, recalling being on the wrong side of a perfect game against (eventual statebound) Missouri Valley and wishing he’d like to play them again.
“One of the thing we talked about in the parent program is I’d love so much for every girl to go play on the field at Fort Dodge, amongst the big crowds and stuff,” he said. “Sometimes it works out for you and sometimes it doesn’t.”