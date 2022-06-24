ATLANTIC – Bank on it. Council Bluffs Lewis Central will be the top seed in Iowa Class 3A Substate 8.
“They’re going to be the No. 1 seed for a reason,” said Atlantic coach Joe Brummer after his team was beaten by the Titans 12-1 in a Friday night home contest.
The rest of the substate looks competitive, with Glenwood, Harlan, Creston and Denison-Schleswig in the mix along with the Trojans for the next five seeds.
This past week was actually a fairly good one, with the Trojans proving they can compete with some of the Hawkeye Ten Conference’s best teams. The Trojans won the day in the resumption of the suspended game against Harlan, 6-0 (although the game picked up at 8-1 after three innings and ended an 8-6 loss), and the nightcap was competitive until the latter innings. The Trojans also beat a good Glenwood team in the first game of a doubleheader this week.
“Looking back on the week, we were in three of the five games we played,” Brummer said.
The Trojans-Titans game remained competitive into the fourth, when Atlantic plated its lone run. Tanner O’Brien was hit by a pitch, and Jayden Proehl reached on an infield error before both moved up on a passed ball. It was Lane Nelson who hit a deep sacrifice fly to left that brought home O’Brien, the lone Trojan run of the game.
JC Dermody was 1-for-1 for the Titans, but also walked twice and was hit by a pitch and scored all four times. A six-run sixth inning by the Titans blew the game open.
“They probably had two or three hard hits and the rest we probably gave them,” said Brummer. “But Wyatt did a really good job pitching. He got up there in the pitch count but was impressed with his performance on the hill. Our infield played really well, and we stopped everything in front of us. We just kind of got to shore up our outfield play and put a full game together and we’ll be there.”
Next week’s schedule for Atlantic (6-15) includes a pair of tough non-conference games, including a Fremont-Mills team that has the state’s second-best hitter (regardless of class) in Kyler Owen (.686), and an improved ACGC squad before the Trojans’ final Hawkeye Ten Conference games of the year against Red Oak on Thursday.
“All of our non-conference teams are tough. We’re trying to prepare ourselves to challenge us. We want to make sure we’re getting better each and every game.”