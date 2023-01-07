The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of Jan. 5, 2023 for southwest Iowa:
Big Lake (including Gilbert’s Pond), Pottawattamie County, northeast Council Bluffs: A winter community trout stocking is scheduled for January 20th pending safe ice conditions. Rainbow Trout - Slow: Try similar size tackle used for bluegill and crappie; nightcrawlers and minnows are good live bait options. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Greenfield has a large year class of 9-inch black crappie that will provide good ice fishing this winter. Black Crappie - Fair.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: Lake Anita has a good year class of black crappie averaging 9-inches going into the ice fishing season. Bluegills look good as well, averaging 8-inches. Bluegill - Slow: Very few reports; a few anglers are catching fish close to the north boat ramp.
Littlefield Lake, Audubon County, four miles east of Exira: Littlefield will be a good ice fishing destination this winter. Expect 9-inch black crappie, 8- to 9-inch bluegill and perhaps a bonus yellow perch. Black Crappie - Slow. Bluegill - Fair: Anglers are sorting for 8.5-inch bluegill.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Expect to catch 10- to 12-inch black crappies and 8-inch bluegill this winter. Black Crappie - Fair: Try fishing late afternoon to catch 10-inch black crappie. Bluegill - Slow: Target the cedar tree piles in the lake to catch 8-inch bluegill.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Fish surveys show a large number of 10- to 12-inch black crappie. Bluegills will be 8.5- to 9-inches. Prairie Rose will be a good ice fishing destination this winter. Black Crappie - Fair: Crappie have been tough to catch during mid-day. Best bite is early morning and late afternoon. Bluegill - Fair: Anglers will have to sort for 9.5-inch bluegill this winter. Largemouth Bass - Fair: If you are fishing a brush pile, you will catch an occasional largemouth bass.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: Viking Lake has a good number of 8- to 10-inch black crappie with a smaller percentage of larger fish. Bluegill size will range from 7- to 8-inches.
Lakes in the district have 8 to 10 inches of ice. For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Ice thickness is about 6 inches of ice off the beach boat ramp. Geese are keeping an area of open water off the campground.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Ice thickness is about 6 inches of ice off the north boat ramp. Geese had area of open water on the south end of the lake.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: Ice thickness is about 6 inches of ice off the Townline Road boat ramp.
Most Mount Ayr district lakes have variable ice conditions ranging from 4-6 inches. There are areas of thin ice along the lake shorelines, flooded timber, boat ramps, fishing jetties, etc. Use extreme caution while ice fishing and drill many test holes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.