ATLANTIC – A couple of pre-season time trials have taken place for the Atlantic cross country team.
Tuesday evening was another opportunity to see who would make the lineup for the first meet of the season, Saturday's annual Glenwood Invitational at Glenwood Lake Park.
It's a chance to test off-season conditioning and work, who among the veterans is ready and committed toward taking that next step, and who among the underclassmen that has hopes of running with the varsity, making the state meet at season's end, or just improving in general.
The first time trials, back on the first day of practice Aug. 8, went very well, according to coach Dan Vargason.
"They worked hard, they competed and were positive," said Vargason of the first-day practices. "We have kids who have not run that distance but have pushed through and I was happy with how everyone came out ... and was able to give a good effort."
Eighteen boys and 15 girls reported to the first day off practice; boys numbers are down a little bit and the girls is up slightly, but those are healthy numbers and it's enough to give the program full varsity and junior varsity squads.
The boys came in seventh, the girls fourth at last year's Hawkeye Ten Conference meet, and the goal – among others – is to improve.
The program had three state qualifiers a year ago. Drew Engler, who placed 10th at last year's district meet and had an upper-half finish at the state meet, has graduated and will be competing at Simpson College. But the two girls who qualified are back: senior Ava Rush and junior Claire Pellett.
Rush was fifth and Pellett 11th at the qualifier at Winterset, both running roughly a 6:30 mile pace on the course. The pair went on to state meet finishes of 48th and 72nd this year.
Rush spent much of last season in the Iowa Track Coaches Association's rankings last year, and is expected to get a high ranking again this season. She won meets at Shenandoah, Clarinda and Harlan, and placed third at the Hawkeye Ten Conference. Pellett was consistently in the top 10 of the varsity races, including a seventh-place showing at the conference meet.
Rush will be dual sporting once again, splitting time with volleyball.
"Ava had been frustrated the first two years. One year she was sick and one year she got tripped. To finally get through and get to state and not have something get in her way shows her dedication to the sport," said Vargason. "She did a great job for us this summer and logged some miles and did a great job.
"Claire, same thing ... she had a breakout year and did a great job training in the offseason and did very well again. Both kids who love running and are a positive influence on teammates," he continued. "There's a lot of influence (from Taylor McCreedy and Craig Alan Becker), and you can go back to the Jalen Petersen and Ashley Wendt era ... we have a rich history of successful runners and they kept passing it on to other runners. They (Pellett and Rush) were able to learn from more experienced people and now they're at the top of the totem pole and we have expectations from them."
Six of last year's usual top seven are back, with only Addie DeArment graduated. The lineup usually had junior Faith Altman, and sophomores Belle Berg, Mariah Huffmann and Haley Huffman.
Top newcomers showing promise are freshman Katrina Williams (the latest in a successful lineup of Williams' siblings), and seniors Laney Brosam, Mattie Dvorak, Eleanor McCalla and Claire Wiederstein.
"The majority of those runners have been out three or four years," said Vargason. "We have that leadership and I think they're going to be pretty hungry this year."
On the boys' side, junior Alex Sonntag led the pack on the first-day-of-practice time trials. He and fellow junior Bennett Whetstone, who came in among the top three, were key cogs in a couple of state-qualifying relays for the Trojan track team this past spring.
With the graduations of Engler and Zane Berg, both them and another junior who came in among the time trials' top 3, Ty Williams, were expected to be this year's leaders on a team with no seniors.
Mason McFadden, Christian Thompson, Braden Spurr and Luke Irlmeier rounded out the initial top 7.
"We don't have that low stick or that guy who'll have one point (win meets)," said Vargason, referring to past greats like Petersen, Becker and Engler, who consistently turned in 16- and 17-minute times. "We may or may not have that, but we have that next wave of guys who have someone who need to step forward to do that. We've discussed going in a pack style and going into the low 17s, and that will take some work because a lot of guys' PR's are in the high 18s.
"But our guys have worked their tail off this summer and put in the work, and the weight room was huge. They just want to be competitive. With all those guys wanting to push each other and having that constant shuffle, I think there'll be great competition."
Top contenders for varsity spots are Devon Fields, Ricky Fields and Talon Lajuness.
The meet schedule is once again daunting, starting with the Glenwood meet. Other meets, besides the early-October Atlantic meet, include those hosted by Logan-Magnolia, Clarinda, Creston, Harlan, Ballard, Southeast Polk and the Pella-hosted meet at Central College.
"Trophies are great during the regular season but if you don't get them in the post-season it doesn't really matter. We like to challenge our kids," said Vagrason.
Vargason said cross country is one of those sports that anyone can become involved in, and is a good way to become part of something.
"Cross country is something anyone can do if they want," he said. "I've had kids who couldn't run for 30 seconds and learn to run 5K's and now they're in love with the sport later in life."
Paul Iekel, who preceded Vargason as head cross country coach, will be Vargason's assistant, while Bruce Henderson will also be on staff and primarily in charge of the middle school program.