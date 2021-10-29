FORT DODGE – As was the case a year ago, four News-Telegraph area cross country teams are represented at this year’s Iowa Class 1A state cross country meet.
With some new faces in the mix, those teams will join Atlantic, in Class 3A, in the field at Fort Dodge’s Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge today and Saturday.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union split the state meet into two days a year ago due to the pandemic. This format is being kept this year. The larger schools – Class 4A, then Class 3A – run today, and Saturday, it’ll be the smallest two classifications of schools.
Today, Class 4A will be in the morning – 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., with awards at noon; Class 3A girls are on the course at 2:30 p.m., the boys at 3:15 p.m. and awards at 4 p.m. On Saturday, 1A’s girls runs at 2:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 3:15 p.m., according to the schedule. Class 2A runs in the morning, at 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., and awards at high noon.
CLASS 1A
It’s a team philosophy that’s driven ACGC all season long, and it’s little surprise that such is a major reason they’ve been so successful all season long.
The Charger boys, which breezed to the Class 1A state qualifying meet title a week ago at Panora, finished as the No. 1 team in the final Iowa Track Coaches Association rankings, issued earlier this week. The Charger girls weren’t too far behind, ranking 13th in the last poll.
Six Chargers qualified as individuals. On the girls’ side, it’s freshman Ava Campbell who was fourth, followed by runner up Hayden Coffman and Adalyn Benson, eighth and ninth, respectively. Boys’ meet champion Trevin Suhr and No. 8 Andrew Mahaffey were repeat individual qualifiers, with Justin Reinhart ninth.
“It was really exciting, and we’re ecstatic about being here,” said coach Colin Shawgo. “We were a little nervous about the girls coming in because they’re so young but they just killed it (at the SQM) and the boys did the jobs.
“We have a good mixture of (veterans and youth) and they really work together well and they enjoy being around each other so they race well together,” he continued.
The Charger boys placed fourth at the state meet a year ago, despite not placing a runner in the top 20. This year, with Suhr ranked third in the last IATC rankings, they’re among the favorites to win the title. In addition to Suhr, in the mix for the individual title are Riley Witt of Saint Ansgar and Jayden Dickson of Earlham. The Chargers, along with Maquoketa Valley of Delhi, Earlham and Central Decatur are the top contenders for the team title.
The Charger girls, led by Campbell and her 29th-place finish, matched their fifth-place finish from 2019 (in Class 2A) a year ago in the 1A race. Logan-Magnolia, with sisters Courtney and Madison Sporrer both in the top 10, is the team favorite. Noelle Steines, from Calamus-Wheatland (in eastern Iowa), will be looking to capture the individual title as a freshman, and will be most likely challenged by Courtney Sporrer, Jalyssa Blazek of Turkey Valley and Haley Meyer of Kee.
Three other area Class 1A teams have individuals in the state field. On the girls’ side, it was AHSTW’s Rylee Knop, Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger and Riverside’s Becca Cody. Riverside also has an individual in the boys’ race, Mason McCready.
CLASS 3A
All three Atlantic runners are first-time runners: Drew Engler, Ava Rush and Claire Pellett. Each of them just missed qualifying last year for the state meet, but this year made up for it in a big way with their state qualifying performances at the SQM at Winterset.
Rush is going into the girls’ meet ranked 23rd in Class 3A by the IATC.
No. 1 teams going into the state meet are Dallas Center-Grimes for the boys and Solon for the girls. Top three girls’ runners are Ballard’s Paityn Noe and ADM’s Geneva Timmerman, both juniors; and Harlan freshman wonder Lidnsey Sonderman. For the boys, the top trio is DC-G’s Aidan Ramsey, Eli Naumann of Western Dubuque and Eli Larson of Center Point-Urbana.