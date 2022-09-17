Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.