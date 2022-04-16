The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of April 14, 2022 for southwest Iowa:
Lake Icaria, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Docks are in at all boat ramps. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try cut bait along windblown shorelines to catch channel catfish of all sizes.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Courtesy docks are in place at the main ramp. Walleye — Fair: Use jigs or crankbaits along the dam or rockpiles to catch walleye of all sizes.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at the main ramp. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics fished near deep cedar tree brush piles.
Water temperature is in the upper 40s to low 50s. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.