GLENWOOD – For two of Atlantic-CAM’s wrestlers, the path to this week’s Iowa Class 2A state tournament came by dominating and winning.
Another won his trip to Des Moines via a district runner-up finish.
Three others had to come back in the wrestleback rounds and got their tickets punched to Wells Fargo Arena.
All the way around, it was a good day for Trojan wrestling as the program qualified six wrestlers for the state meet.
Aiden Smith (106) and Kadin Stutzman (170) bllitzed their brackets, neither one of them needing a second period to score a combined four pinfall wins on the day and easily capture district championships.
District runners-up were Ethan Follmann (126), Easton O’Brien (132), Brian South (152) and Brenden Casey (195). Follmann, South and Casey earned the right to continue their season by winning their wrestleback matches.
All told, getting six state qualifiers out of the 10 who competed was enough to push the Trojans to the district championship with 124 points, 47 ahead of runner-up Carroll, which had four qualifiers.
Follmann, O’Brien and Stutzman are each two-time qualifiers, with O’Brien, a junior, making it his freshman year as well. Follmann and Stutzman are seniors.
For Casey, it was a suspenseful match as he and Creston’s Jagger Luther were scoreless going into overtime, with neither one able to get the advantage in regulation. Casey finally got a big takedown and got Luther onto his back about midway through the sudden-victory period to win.
Casey saw his opening when he got ahold of Luther’s leg and brought it up to his chest before driving him to the mat.
“My mind was ready to go but my body was not,” he said. “Those first three periods were tough but I went on the defensive and not offensive and couldn’t finish anything. I just wanted it more.
“I’m excited. Top eight – that’s the plan,” he continued.
Smith needed just 58 seconds to pin Carroll’s Dreylen Schweitzer in the 106-pound title match.
“You just have to have the mindset to go out there and win,” said Smith. “I just went out there and did my job and put the kid away fast. It feels pretty good. My goal right now is to go work hard the next three days and then after state duals then work ‘til Saturday and win the state championship.”
Sttuzman, the other champion, whizzed by Carroll’s Sterling Rodman in just over a minute. A senior, Stutzman remembers what happened a year ago, losing in both his matches despite being favored to reach the medal stand.
“I’m going into the tournament with a little bit of a chip on my shoulder, and what happened last year was not planned,” he said. “I’m going to make sure it doesn’t happen. I’m going to get a bracket (given to state champions).
“If you go out there and get a pin in the first period, you can’t lose,” he said. “You lose, your season’s over and I wasn’t going to take any chances.”
South needed to get by Creston’s Briley Hayes, the same wrestler that he beat in the regional dual team final to seal the Trojans’ win and advance to that tournament, taking place Wednesday. Although it was tougher, South still won comfortably, 5-1.
“He knows my moves and I know his, and it’s hard to get everything put back together,” said South on facing Hayes for the second time in a week. “I just worked my shots and did my moves and put the hard work in. My goal is to go up and stand on the podium somewhere.”
Follmann bounced back from a tough 11-7 loss to Glenwood’s Matthew Beem to get a quick pin of Shenandoah’s Cole Scamman in their wrestleback match. This year, he’s looking to climb higher on the podium after finishing fifth in the 2021 tournament.
“I just couldn’t let the loss (to Beem) get to me. I just know if I wrestled my best I was going to win that wrestleback and go to the state tournament,” Follmann said, noting he wanted to keep him moving. “I think I’m better than just being a state qualifier.
“Easton and Cruz (Weaver) are both my workout partners and they pushed me to get better at practice. Without them I wouldn’t be where I’m at,” he continued.
O’Brien came out in a bracket that had two ranked wrestlers, including No. 1 and returning state champion McKinley Robbins of Greene County in the championship. O’Brien fought hard and went the distance but dropped a 12-4 decision. No wrestleback was needed.
“You don’t look at him like a state champion but another match,” he said. “You can’t give up after winning that first match ... . We’ll just be pushing each other this week and keep going up the podium as high as you can.”
Of the four Trojans whose paths to the individual state meet fell short, three fell in wrestlebacks: Cruz Weaver (120), Dante Hedrington (138) and Jarrett Armstrong (182). Josh Hass, the Trojans’ other district qualifier, finished fourth at 113. All of them will likely see plenty of action in the state dual team tournament to wrap up their seasons.
That’s the reward of hard work and dedication to the sport ... and by pushing those who will be competing for individual glory to earn trips to the state’s wrestling promised land.
Stutzman said he’s very proud of his team and their performance on the day.
“Obviously, I wanted all 14 to qualify for state and the whole team there with me, but it doesn’t always happen. The other five that did qualify I’m proud of them and glad they’re coming with me. And we’ll have the whole team at duals.”
Iowa Class 1A
District Wrestling
Saturday, Feb. 12, at Underwood
Team scores: 1. Atlantic-CAM 124, 2. Carroll 77, 3. Clarinda 72, 4 Creston 65, 5. Greene County 65.5, 6. Glenwood 64.5, 7. Harlan 37, 8. Central Decatur 20, 19. Red Oak 19.5, 10. Clarke-Murray 14, 11. Southwest Iowa12, 12. Shenandoah 10.
Top 2 (advance to state)
106: 1. Aiden Smith (Atl), 2. Dreylen Schweitzer (Car). 113: 1. Vincent Mayberry (Glen), Seth Ettleman (SWI). 120: 1. Kale Petersen (GC), 2. Cael Nelson (Car). 126: 1. Matthew Beem (Glen), 2. Ethan Follmann (Atl). 132: 1. McKinley Robbins (GC), 2. Easton O’Brien (Atl). 138: 1. Carter Drake (Car), 2. Austin Evans (Cre). 145: 1. Triston Barncastle (Cre), Kale Downey (Clarinda). 152: 1. Gavin Scheuermann (GC), 2. Brian South (Atl). 160: 1. Dawson Bond (RO), 2. Karson Downey (Clarinda). 170: 1. Kadin Stutzman (Atl), 2. Sterling Rodman (Car). 182: 1. Zane Bendorf (H), 2. Jase Wilmes (Clarinda). 195: 1. CJ Carter (Glen), 2. Brian South (Atl). 220: 1. Tegan Carson (CD), 2. Tyler Binning (Clarke). 285: 1. Logan Green (Clarinda), 2. Quinten Fuller (Cre).
Atlantic-CAM results
106 — Aiden Smith, 1st: Semifinal — Smith pinned Jesse Jens (H) 0:29. Championship — Smith pined Dreylen Schweitzer (Car) 0:58.
113 — Josh Hass, 4th: Semifinal — Vincent Mayberry (Glen) tech. fall Hass 3:00. Third-place match — CHrisian Ahrens (Cre) pinned Hass 0:18.
120 — Cruz Weaver, 3rd: Semifinal — Kale Petersen (GC) pinned Weaver 1:36. Third-place match — Weaver pinned Lincoln Keeler (Cre) 4:18. Second-place match — Cael Nelson (Car) pinned Weaver 4:56.
126 — Ethan Follman, 2nd: Semifinal — Follmann pinned Luke Freund (H) 3:56. Championship — Matthew Beem (Glen) dec. Follmann 11-7. Second-place match — Follmann pinned Cole Scamman (Shn) 1:41.
132 — Easton O’Brien, 2nd: Semifinal — O’Brien dec. Luke Musich (H) 5-3. Championship — McKinley Robbins (GC) maj. dec. O’Brien 12-4.
138 — Dante Hedrington, 3rd: Semifinal — Carter Drake (Car) pinned Hedrington 5:47. Third-place match — Hedrington dec. Brenner Gallagher (GC) 6-5. Second-place match — Austin Evans (Cre) maj. dec. Hedrington 15-4.
152 — Brian South, 2nd: Semifinal — South pinned Tate Mayberry (Glen) 3:10. Championship — Gavin Scheuermann (GC) dec. South 6-1. Second-place match — South dec. Briley Hayes (Cre) 6-1.
170 — Kadin Stutzman, 1st: Semifinal — Stutzman pined Tyler Boldra (Glen) 1:38. Championship — Stutzman (Atl) pinned Sterling Rodman (Car) 1:01.
182 — Jarrett Armstrong, 3rd: Semifinal — Armstrong pinned Noble Hoyt (GC) 3:26. Championship — Zane Bendorf (H) maj. dec. Armstrong 14-2. Second-place match — Jase Wimes (Clarinda) pinned Armstrong 2:37
195 — Brenden Casey, 2nd: Semifinal — Casey maj. dec. Matt Schwery (H) 12-0. Championship — CJ Carter (Glen) tech. fall Casey 5:14. Second-place match — Casey dec. Jagger Luther 5-0 SV-1.