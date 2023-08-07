Ever wondered what goes into a wrestling workout? What about that feeling when you pin your opponent? Or run out of the tunnel and onto the mat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena?
Registration is now open for the inaugural Women’s Wrestling Academy led by coach Clarissa Chun, her staff, and members of the University of Iowa Women’s Wrestling team on Sept. 22-23 in Iowa City.
Modeled after the Iowa Ladies Football Academy, the Women’s Wrestling Academy will provide a unique opportunity for women of all ages to immerse themselves in the sport of wrestling and learn what it takes to be a women’s wrestler at Iowa.
The Saturday, Sept. 23, event at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City will provide insider access and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Iowa facilities. Participants will learn about everything from scoring and strategy to nutriton and video review and take part in the same daily drills as the athletes.
“I’m so excited to share with everyone a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a Hawkeye women’s wrestler. We’ve assembled the best and the toughest team in the country, and a day at the academy will show you how we’ve done that,” says Chun. “I’m confident that everyone who takes part will become even bigger fans of the sport and the Iowa program.”
To attend the academy, participants must raise at least $250. Those who raise at least $500 also will get to take part in an exclusive Wine and Wrestle Meet and Greet event on Friday, Sept. 22, with Chun and members of the UI Women’s Wrestling team.
“This unique experience will help the Iowa Women’s Wrestling Club raise the funds needed to support female athletes after they finish their collegiate careers,” said Josh Schamberger, president of the IWWC Board of Directors. “We want to be able to help them achieve their dreams beyond college and we hope you will consider making a donation or joining us for this special event.”
The person who raises the most money for the Women’s Wrestling Academy event will receive an all-expense-paid trip for her and a guest to travel to the 2024 U.S. Open Wrestling Championships in December.
The Iowa Women’s Wrestling Club formed in early 2023 to provide the coaching, training environment, and financial support necessary for female athletes to compete for and win Olympic and world championships after completng their collegiate careers.
For more information and to register, visit the club’s website atwww.iowawomenswrestlingclub.com.