Logan-Magnolia was the class of the wrestling mat in a quadrangular meet Thursday night at Avoca.
The Panthers went 3-0, but the star of the night in their dual against AHSTW was Hayden Fischer.
In his 138-pound dual against Iowa Class 1A No. 9 Sean Thompson, Fischer caught him on his back in the waning moments of the second period and scored the upset victory, getting the pin just as the buzzer sounded.
The Vikings dropped that dual, 62-18, but did get additional wins by Denver Pauley (170) and Henry Lund (220).
AHSTW finished with a 2-1 record on the night, getting Audubon 48-34 and Woodbine 71-3. Audubon got a pair of wins from Cooper Nielsen at 220 pounds but the Wheelers went 0-3, falling to Logan-Magnolia 78-6 but winning over Woodbine 30-24.