The Iowa Girls Coaches Association has announced its all-district teams for softball, and 12 News-Telegraph area players have been named to the teams.
Named were:
Class 1A Southwest: Audubon – Karli Irlmeier, Alexis Obermeier and Jordan Porsch. CAM – Karys Hunt. Exira-EHK – Shay Burmeister, Quinn Grubbs and Riley Miller. Griswold – Makenna Askeland, Karly Millikan and McKenna Wiechman.
In addition, Griswold coach Jody Rossell was named the district coach of the year.
Class 3A West: Atlantic – Claire Schroder and Lila Wiederstein.