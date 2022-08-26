Shay Burmeister Aud v. EEHK VB 101821 JRL_9561.jpg

EEHK’s Shay Burmeister fires the ball through Audubon defenders Kali Irlmeier and Aleah Hermansen.

EEHK’s Shay Burmeister fires the ball through Audubon defenders Kali Irlmeier and Aleah Hermansen.

ELK HORN – New Exira-EHK volleyball coach Derek Reischauer has a small squad for his first year, but he's got some veteran returning athletes.

Trending Food Videos