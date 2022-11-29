GRISWOLD – For the first time in five years, there is a second-year head coach leading the Griswold boys’ basketball program.
Matt Spunaugle is back after overseeing a team that went 4-19 in 2021-2022. A large number of underclassmen are back from that first squad, along with seniors Aiden Kennedy and Kamron Brownlee.
It’s that group that Spunaugle hopes will bring good results to the hardwood this winter for the Tigers.
“Last year was a little bit rough. We had four wins last year, which was our first year, but we’re still young again this season. We have four freshman and a large sophomore class, so we’re good.”
Another senior, Landon Pelzer, was being looked at as another potential leader for the program, but he is out for the season due to injury. He’ll remain with the team in a managerial capacity.
Kennedy played “extremely well” at a jamboree last week at Anita, and both he and Brownlee have been working out together during the off-season to improve. Brownlee has been a strong leader throughout high school as both he and Kennedy will be counted on for leadership.
Connor Bowers, Peyton Cook, Cody Dorscher, Hogan Hook, Zane Johnson and Bode Wyman are among the sophomores who return the most experience.
“All of them are bringing something to the table,” said Spunaugle. “They’ve played throughout the summer and have worked together.”
Kamron Brownlee led the team in coring last year at 12.5 points per game. Fellow senior Aiden Kennedy is the team’s third-leading returning scorer. Sophomore Peyton Cook averaged 5.3 points per game last season, as the team looks to improve scoring production.
The main thing that Spunaugle stresses about Griswold basketball is that it’s not a rebuilding project. Part of that is in the non-conference schedule, with teams like Boyer Valley, Lenox, Riverside, Shenandoah and Southwest Valley. Out of the Corner Conference itself, East Mills is in the coach’s mind the team to beat.
“It’s about building a program,” he said, referring to a program that is consistently among the state’s best. “It’s not just the Corner Conference, and that’s the reason we have (a tough non-conference schedule). It’s about working together.”
Griswold’s season opener is Friday, Dec. 2, against Council Bluffs Heartland Christian. It’s a special 1 p.m. contest that will be played in front of the student body.