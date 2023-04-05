GIRLS SOCCER
Atlantic 5, Missouri Valley 3: The Trojans suffered a couple of key injuries and may be adjusting prior to today's non-conference matchup with Tri-Center of Neola.
That game will be the second in a row against a Western Iowa Conference opponent, following the Trojans' 5-3 victory Tuesday night on the road over Missouri Valley.
Jada Jensen had three goals in the game as they rolled to a 4-1 halftime lead. The Lady Reds made a bit of a run in the second half, but the Trojans held them off as Edria Brummer had a dozen saves.
Atlantic is 2-1 on the season.
GOLF
Atlantic 160, Carroll Kuemper Catholic 161 (boys): The Trojans opened the season in style as Roth Den Beste fired an even-par 36 on the home course, Atlantic Golf & Country Club. It was needed in the Trojans' hard-fought one-stroke win over the Knights.
Tristan Hayes had a 40, Hudson McLaren a 41, and Sam Brosam and Cruz Weaver each with 43s. Trevan Hansen finished the varsity lineup with a 46.
"This was a great first test for us this year," said coach Ed Den Beste. "Kuemper and Atlantic have battled for many years and we always start with a great match up. Going into the match, we knew we needed to shoot a good score. Tough, though, when you have three new players on varsity and it being your first match of the year.
"Roth had a great round. Didn't always hit the best of shots but scrambled well and made some great putts and a chip in on 3. Tristan got on the bogey train and had to really work to get off of it. He did finish well with several pars. Hudson started well. Had a tough hole 6 but still finished well for the first match. Sam and Cruz had some rough holes but battled hard to keep things together. Good to see them help each other around the course. Trevan has some tough holes as well but battled to keep it as low as possible. Great team win today."
The Atlantic junior varsity fell 176-186 to Kuemper, with Tate Niklasen firing a team-best 42. Jack Muller had a 43, followed by Chris Keegan (50), William Schroder (51), Braxton Hass (58) and Jake Simonton (86).
"I thought the JV had a great team score as well," said Den Beste. "We have a few that are going to be pushing our varsity it looks like if they continue with their scores. Look forward to seeing how the come out at our next match."
Missouri Valley 180, AHSTW 200 (boys): Kaden Jorgensen was runner-up medalist and the Vikings' low score, firing a 44 in the loss to the Big Reds Tuesday afternoon.
Treynor 166, Audubon 187 (boys): Audubon's Evan Alt had a 42 on the Wheelers' home course, Audubon Country Club, as the team fell to the Cardnals Tuesday afternoon.
Oliver Deist had a 45, Jay Remsburg a 49 and Colin Bauer 51 to round out the scoring.
Treynor 229, Audubon 245 (girls): Kali Irlmeier showed her leadership on the course with a 47, good for runner-up honors, as the Wheelers dropped their season-opening match to the Cardinals Tuesday afternoon at Audubon Country Club.
Alexandra Asmus had a 58, Mari Gleason a 64 and Samantha Warnaca a 78 to round out the scores for the Wheelers.
Griswold Triangular: Host Griswold had a runner-up medalist in Kamron Brownlee, who fired a 45 to pace the Tigers to third at the home triangular Tuesday afternoon. Sidney won with a 192 and Red Oak had a 202, followed by Griswold's 245.
Hogan Hook had a 50, Brayden Lockwood a 55 and Auden Wilson a 67.
The girls didn't have a team score, but Joey Reynolds came in ahead of teammate Linsey Keiser. Both had 44s, but a scorecard playoff gave Reynolds the upper hand.
TRACK
Monarch Relays (girls): The Atlantic girls' track team won six events and came in second at the Monarch Relays Tuesday night in Denison.
Claire Pellett, Morgan Botos and Jayci Reed each won one event each. Pellett won the 800 in 2:30.32, while Reed was a winner in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.55 and Botos won the 400-meter hurdles in 2:10.53.
The distance medley relay of Hailey Huffman, Jersey Phippen, Lila Wiederstein and Ava Rush won n 4:39.74, while Nicole Middents, Smith, Pellett and Chloe Mullenix won the 4x400. Rush, Maria Huffman, Smith and Pellett ran the 4x800 in 10:34.02.
Host Denison-Schleswig won the meet with 145 points to Atlantic's 123. Underwood was third with 96 points.