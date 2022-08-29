ANITA – CAM, the defending state champions, which came from one of eight-man’s top districts a year ago, have a lot to replace, to be sure.
That was to be expected with the graduation of all-everything Lane Spieker, the captain of last year’s all-state Iowa eight-man team, along with good pieces such as Cade Ticknor, Colby Rich and Joe Kauffman.
But there’s a lot of underclassmen who are ready to fill those shoes.
Back are all-district picks Jack Follmann, a linebacker; Gavyn Jessen, a lineman; and Austin Williams, a defensive back, along with honorable-mention selection Sam Foreman.
Yet, there are key pieces back that could help make the transition to 2022 easier. Both Austin Williams and Brody Williams could be taking snaps, as could Chase Spieker (Lane’s brother).
And it’s already encouraging, as Chase Spieker and Collin Bower had key roles in the Cougars’ 26-25 season-opening win over Fremont-Mills in a battle of traditional eight-man powerhouses.
“I think a lot of times, people don’t understand, even though you lost some good kids this year we’ve got some kids who played in the state title game and have played in some big-time games,” said coach Bower, citing Foreman and his 100-yard-plus receiving game in last year’s state championship game – a 42-40 win over Easton Valley – as an example. The coach also mentioned Follmann, Williams and Jessen as key pieces from last year. “Then you’ve got some kids who played behind some kids ... and would probably have stepped up on any other team.”
Chase Spieker and Brody Paulsen were splitting reps at quarterback during the pre-season.
Whomever of those doesn’t get the signal-calling job will likely roll up a large chunk of yardage on the ground, along with Austin Williams. Foreman had three catches for touchdowns, while Follmann also had a pair, and both could lead the receiving corps.
“We’ve got some skill and some size,” said Bower. “It’s just a matter of what their identity wants to be. Once they determine what they want their successes to be they can go a long way.”
Follmann, Foreman, Jessen, Williams, Corbin Peach and Gabe Rouse played a significant role last year, either in the trenches defensively or on one or both side of the line, and they’ll help lead a number of up-and-coming players who’ll prove key to defending the District 10 championship.
The Cougars open District 10 play on the road Friday night at Woodbine.