VAN METER – After a hot start, the ACGC Chargers saw their post-season plans thwarted by the Woodward-Granger Hawks, dropping the game 12-3.
The Chargers struck first in the bottom of the first inning, with Senior Miles Kading and Sophomore Tegan Slaybaugh crossing the plate through strong offense. In the second inning, Kading reached base on a double, but was unable to cross home plate.
In the top of the third inning, the Hawks came alive when Collin Nardini hit Brody Nardini in. ACGC’s bats remained quite in the bottom of the third. The Hawks scored two more runs in the top of the fourth inning, giving Woodward-Granger a 3-2 lead in the middle of the fourth inning. The Chargers answered back with a double by Cayden Jensen, followed by a double by Jake Thomas, sending Jensen home to tie the game at three apiece.
However, the Chargers started to struggle at the top of the fifth inning, with three Hawk runs crossing the plate on a few errors and a few batters being hit by the pitch. The Hawks put up two more runs in the sixth inning, and four runs in the seventh inning. The Chargers battled with Thomas hitting another double in the final frame, but it just wasn’t enough to get the Chargers back on the board.
Overall, four Charger pitchers faced off against the Hawks, with each hitting one batter. ACGC batters faced off against three Woodward pitchers, with all three runs given up by Collin Nardini early in the game.
While disappointed in the outcome of the game, ACGC Head Baseball Coach Taylor Morris was proud of his team.
“We started out well tonight, getting up early,” Morris said, “but the wheels fell off in the fourth inning.
“We played well in the first half of the game but struggled to make the routine plays when it mattered the most.”
Morris said it wasn’t the season the team was looking for overall, but he highlighted some bright spots.
“Record-wise, we didn’t have the season we were looking for, but our young guys need to take the next step forward and I hope they are hungry for the next year already,” he said.
“I can’t thank the four seniors for everything they did for this program, and I hate to see them go, but careers end and we must continue on with them in our corner as ACGC alumni,” Morris continued. “Thanks to the seniors and this wouldn’t have been possible without you.”
The Chargers closed the season with a 10-19 mark. Woodward-Granger (9-14) will face the winner between Van Meter and Greene County. Their game was postponed due to the severe weather that moved through the Van Meter area Tuesday night. That game will be played Wednesday evening.
Woodward Granger 12, ACGC 3
Tuesday, July 5, at Van Meter
WOODWARD-GRANGER AB R H BI ACGC AB R H BI
Brody Nardini 4 2 3 3 Miles Kading 4 1 2 0
Nick Rees 4 0 0 0 Tegan Slaybaugh 3 1 0 0
Collin Nardini 5 0 4 1 Brock Littler 2 0 0 0
Sam Sejnoha 5 3 2 1 Reid Rumelhart 3 0 0 1
Shaefer Hanson 2 2 0 1 Lance Bunde 3 0 1 1
Kaden Seeman 3 2 1 2 Cayden Jensen 2 0 1 0
Don David 4 1 3 2 Keitn Kinney 3 0 0 0
Tanner Ramsey 5 0 0 0 Jake Thomas 3 0 2 1
Landon Chambers 3 0 0 1 Charlie Crawford 3 0 0 0
Jayden Flugge-Smith 0 2 0 0 Alex Spack 0 1 0 0
TOTALS 35 12 13 11 TOTALS 26 3 6 3
LOB--WOODWARD-GRANGER 11, ACGC CHARGERS 5. ERR--Ethan Moats, Nick Rees, Keitn Kinney, Brock Littler, Reid Rumelhart, Miles Kading. 2B--Brody Nardini (2), Cayden Jensen, Jake Thomas. 3B--Sam Sejnoha (2). HBP--Kaden Seeman, Shaefer Hanson (2), Landon Chambers, Brock Littler, Cayden Jensen. SB--Shaefer Hanson (2), Jayden Flugge-Smith, Carter Moran, Don David, Cayden Jensen, Reid Rumelhart.
WOODWARD-GRANGER IP H R ER BB SO HR
Collin Nardini 3.67 4 3 3 1 5 0
Carter Moran 1.00 1 0 0 0 0 0
Brody Nardini 2.33 1 0 0 0 4 0
ACGC CHARGERS
Miles Kading 3.33 6 3 3 1 2 0
Reid Rumelhart 1.33 2 3 3 3 2 0
Tegan Slaybaugh 1.33 2 2 1 0 1 0
Brock Littler 1.00 3 4 0 1 0 0
PB--Nick Rees. SO--Kaden Seeman, Shaefer Hanson, Collin Nardini, Tanner Ramsey, Don David, Keitn Kinney (3), Charlie Crawford (2), Brock Littler, Cayden Jensen, Lance Bunde, Reid Rumelhart. BB--Kaden Seeman, Shaefer Hanson, Brody Nardini, Don David, Nick Rees, Tegan Slaybaugh.