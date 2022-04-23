DES MOINES – The News-Telegraph coverage area will be represented in five events at this week's Drake Relays.
Perhaps Iowa's most prestigious high school track meet, the event is Thursday through Saturday, April 28-30, returning to a traditional three-day event after a pandemic-modified event a year ago and not even taking place in 2020.
CAM will be represented by Mallory Behnken, who qualified in the discus. Her season-best throw of 124'7" has her seeded 17th among the 24 entries.
The girls' discus is 9 a.m. Friday.
Riverside has qualified its 4x100-meter relay team. The team of Izzy Bluml, Lydia Erickson, Emma Gordon and Veronica Andrusyshyn has a season-best time of 52.17 seconds, placing them 58th among the 96 entrants. The girls' 4x100-meter relay is Saturday, with preliminaries at 10:15 a.m. and finals at 3:57 p.m.
ACGC has entries in three events, including the only two area boys events. The girls' high jump is 4:30 p.m. Thursday, with Chloe Largent making the field, one of several at at 5'3". Austin Kunkle is seeded 16th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.99. The 100-meter dash is Friday, with preliminary heats at 8:40 a.m. and the top eight running at 2:36 p.m.
The boys' 4x100-meter relay is Saturday, with the first preliminary heat slated for 10:27 a.m. and the finals at 4:02 p.m. ACGC's time of 43.81 has the Chargers seeded 21st; Kunkle is the anchor leg, and is joined by Brock Littler, Charlie Crawford and Cayden Jensen.