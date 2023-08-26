AVOCA – The Riverside volleyball team was perfect in sweeping the field, dropping just one set on the day as they won the AHSTW Invitational Saturday at Avoca.
The only set loss was the first set, 24-22 to East Mills. The Lady Dawgs recovered and went on to take the final two sets, 21-9, 15-13, to complete the 6-0 day.
Other wins were over the host Vikings (21-10, 21-18), CAM (21-7, 21-14), Atlantic (21-18, 21-15), Denison-Schleswig (21-8, 21-7) and Earlham (21-11, 21-16).
Riverside statistics on the day, as provided by their coaching staff:
Carly Henderson: 3 aces, 2 assists, 38 digs.
Ayla Richardson: 19 kills, 2 aces, 69 assists, 12 digs, 2 blocks.
Bentley Rone: 17 kills, 9 aces, 12 assists, 13 digs, 4 blocks.
Sophia Taylor: 21 kills, 3 assists, 4 digs, 6 blocks.
Elly Henderson: 18 kills, 2 aces, 8 assists, 19 digs, 2 blocks.
Elyssa Amdor: 24 kills, 8 aces, 5 assists, 23 digs, 1 block.
Madison Kelley: 12 kills, 7 aces, 10 digs, 4 blocks.
Sophia Fenner: 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig.