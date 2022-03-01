Four of the five unanimous selections on this year’s all-Western Iowa Conference boys’ basketball team reside from the News-Telegraph coverage area.
Player of the year Raydden Grobe, a senior from AHSTW, leads the pack. He, along with fellow unanimous selections Brayden Lund and Kyle Sternberg, led the Vikings to a school-best 23-2 record, an unbeaten WIC run at 16-0, a No. 5 state ranking in Iowa Class 1A and a spot in the substate final, falling to West Harrison in a game where the winner earned their first-ever state tournament berth.
For the season, Grobe – one of just two seniors on the team – averaged 17.9 points per game, and also had 110 rebounds, 52 assists, 47 steals and 16 blocked shots. For his career, Grobe finished with 1,408 points, and had more than 400 rebounds plus 160 steals, 175 assists, 170 3-pointers and 145 free-throws made.
Lund ended with 18.0 ppg, plus 172 rebounds, 58 assists and 43 steals. Sternberg added 15.8 ppg, plus 156 rebounds, 75 assists, 47 steals and 36 blocked shots. Both are juniors.
The other unanimous selection is Riverside’s Grady Jeppersen, a sophomore who helped lead the fast-rising Bulldogs to a 12-10 record, 8-8 in the WIC. He had an 18.9 ppg average, plus 52 assists and 60 steals on the season.
Second-team picks from the area were Audubon’s Carson Bauer, AHSTW’s Cole Scheffler and Riverside’s Ayden Salais. Bauer, a junior, had a 12.8 ppg and collected 105 rebounds and recorded 27 steals and 43 assists as the top player for the Wheelers. Scheffler had Viking team highs of 116 assists and 63 steals.
Salaias had team highs in assists and steals, 120 and 74 respectively, for the Bulldogs.
All-Western Iowa Conference
First team
AHSTW: Raydden Grobe, Brayden Lund, Kyle Sternberg. Riverside: Grady Jeppersen. Treynor: Thomas Schwartz, Jace Tams. Tri-Center: Michael Turner. Underwood: Jack Vanfossan.
Note: An asterisk(*) denotes a unanimous pick.
Second team
AHSTW: Cole Scheffler. Audubon: Carson Bauer. Missouri Valley: Cole Staska. Riverside: Ayden Salais. Tri-Center: Kent Elliot. Underwood: Mason Boothby.
Receiving votes
Audubon: Edward Miller, Gavin Smith. IKM-Manning: Conner Halbur. Logan-Magnolia: Baker Lally, Tru Melby, Brody West. Treynor: Ethan Dickerson. Underwood: Josh Ravlin.