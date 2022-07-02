Friday night – assuming the weather held – it was the girls’ turn to begin their post-season runs and attempts to make state dreams come true.
Tonight, it’s the boys’ night out on the diamond, as the small schools, those in Iowa Class 1A and 2A, begin their district tournament journey, one that eight teams in each class will see come true.
There’s a pair of doubleheaders featuring area teams, both in District 15. Exira-EHK and Griswold are at Tri-Center of Neola, while Audubon and AHSTW are at Coon Rapids-Bayard.
The area’s lone Class 2A team, ACGC, waits until Tuesday, July 5, to begin its post-season run. Assigned to District 4, the Chargers will face either West Central Valley or Woodward-Granger in a 5 p.m. game at Van Meter.
Capsules from each first-round game are below:
Class 1A Substate 1
Riverside (5-17) vs. Fremont-Mills (12-7) at Woodbine, 5 p.m.: The Bulldogs are looking to maintain consistency, having won 12 games in the past two seasons after snapping a 38-game losing streak a year ago.
To get a post-season win, the Bulldogs will need to hit better than their .224 average. Only Grady Jeppesen (.364, with 20 hits, 12 runs, six RBI) has an average above .300, and only 13 of their 113 hits have gone for extra bases, none harder than doubles. Kaeden Pleas (5-2) has been a bright spot on the mound, with an ERA of 4.40 and 29 strikeouts, while Jeppesen has K’ed 31 batters.
The Knights are .339 at the plate, and they do put the ball in play. Kyler Owen is seventh statewide, regardless of class, at the plate with a .540 average, bringing home 18 runs with his 27 hits. The Knights also are base-stealers, successful in 138 of 141 swipe attempts, with Brady Owen (28) and Braden Turpin (26) the leaders. Kyler Owen (5-1) has an ERA of 1.12, with 60 strikeouts and just 19 walks; the No. 2 pitcher is Braden Turpin (4-1), with a 2.12 ERA and 61 K’s.
Class 1A Substate 7
Bedford (7-15) vs. CAM (23-2) at Anita, 7 p.m.: For two years in a row, coach Dan Daughtery’s program has knocked on the door to the state tournament, reaching the substate final, but were turned away by Council Bluffs St. Albert.
This year, the Falcons are in another substate, and the Cougars are the top-ranked team in District 14, but ninth-ranked Ankeny Christian (24-1) is a possible substate final opponent should both the eighth-ranked Cougars and the Eagles advance that far.
For now, CAM has to contend with Bedford, whom the Cougars beat 10-0 in the season opener. However, the Bulldogs have been a formidable post-season opponent despite the Cougars’ success against them. Offensively, the Cougars have the upper hand, hitting .347 as a team, almost .100 better than the Bulldogs, and Daughtery’s athletes are very aggressive on the basepaths, successful in 96 of 100 base-stealing attempts, with Lane Spieker swiping 26 and Ethan Follmann perfect in 18 tries.
Hitting, Spieker is .532 with 41 hits, and is third in home runs statewide regardless of class with 11 home runs. He’s also third statewide with 53 runs and has a slugging percentage of 1.13. Colby Rich (.410) has six home runs, while Ethan Follmann (.410) and Joe Kauffmann (.408) also hit north of .400. Seventy-nine of the team’s 227 hits have gone for extra bases.
Defensively, the Cougars are sound with 40 errors on the year. Pitching-wise, Cade Ticknor (5-1) has a 1.93 ERA and struck out 50 batters in 32.2 innings, while Spieker (4-1) has a sterling 0.72 ERA with 58 K’s in 29.1 innings. Spieker and Colby Rich have each driven home 35 runs.
Bedford is led offensviely by Shay Purdy (.325, 13 hits including six doubles, six RBI) and Micah Nally (.311, 19 hits, 17 RBI). Klemit Olney (4-4) has a 2.51 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 44.2 innings.
For CAM fans, this will be among the last opportunities at home to watch an outstanding senior class in action, one that includes several key members of the school’s first-ever state championship football team.
Class 1A Substate 8
Exira-EHK (7-11) vs. Logan-Magnolia (4-21) at Neola, 5 p.m.: Coach Tom Petersen usually has his Spartans peaking at this time of the season, and a win over the Panthers will mean a likely district semifinal contest with Tri-Center.
Trey Petersen leads the offense with a .320 average, 16 hits including three doubles and 13 RBI, however he is the lone Spartan above .300, as the team hits for just .225. The Spartans are perfect in 43 base-stealing attempts, with Tyler Kingery swiping 11. The defense is a concern, with 63 miscues. Kingery (4-1, 1.81 ERA, 55 strikeouts) is the staff ace.
The Panthers have some of the same concerns as do the Spartans, at least statistically. They hit for just .215, with Kalab Kuhl hitting a team-high .288, with 21 hits and 10 RBI. Teamwise, just 10 of their 122 hits have gone for extra bases, but they will steal as they’ve taken 92. Kuhl (1-6, 4.04 ERA, 27 strikeouts) and Gage Shook (2-4, 5.97 ERA, 19 strikeouts) appear to be the top choices for starter.
Griswold (2-10) vs. Tri-Center (16-6) at Neola, 7 p.m.: Injuries and lack of experience remain issues for Griswold, which is trying to get its baseball program off the ground under coach Ryan Lockwood. There have been signs of promise despite the record. Several Tiger starters hit above .300; Zane Johnson (.444, 12 hits with five for extra bases, 10 RBI) and Brayden Lockwood (.310, nine hits, seven RBI) are the leaders. Only one Tiger has been caught stealing in 48 attempts. None of the pitchers have more than 6.2 innings of work, so it’s been by committee.
Tri-Center, which was ranked earlier this season, hits .366, with Justice Weers (.532, 33 hits with four home runs and nine additional extra-base hits, 20 RBI) and Michael Turner (.492, 30 hits including four home runs and 11 doubles, 27 RBI) among the state’s top offensive leaders. The Trojans hit for power as they have 55 extra basers out of 193 total hits, but have stolen 86 bases. One of several pitchers could start: Sean McGee (5-2, 2.12 ERA, 57 strikeouts), Cael Corrin (3-1, 4.20 ERA, 20 strikeouts), Weers (3-0, 3.23 ERA, 23 strikeout) and Isaac Wohihuter (2.47 ERA, 31 strikeouts).
Stanton (10-9) vs. Audubon (11-11) at Coon Rapids, 5 p.m.: The Wheelers will look to snap a four-game losing streak after claiming an upper-division finish in the Western Iowa Conference standings. Gavin Smith, one of southwest Iowa’s top athletes overall, is the leader at the plate with a .470 average, 31 hits including 15 for extra bases, five of those home runs, and he’s driven in 24 runs. Gavin Larsen (.382) has brought home 20 runs, while Aaron Olsen (.380) is also effective at the plate. From the bullpen, Smith (3-2) has the best ERA at 3.85, with 40 strikeouts against 23 walks in 36.1 innings.
The Vikings have a .275 batting average, with Levi Martin (.371, 23 hits, 15 RBI) and Carter Johnson (.345, 19 hits, 16 RBI) the most potent offensive threats. Base running is a priority, with 97 stolen bases. Johnson (4-3) has a 1.91 ERA with 68 strikeouts.
AHSTW (7-13) vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard (21-7) at Coon Rapids, 7 p.m.: The Vikings have a team batting average of .255, with Brayden Lund (.468, 29 hits including 10 for extra bases, 18 RBIs) and Nick Denning (.403, 25 hits including eight for extras) the top offensive threats. On the mound, Denning, a sophomore, has shown signs of brilliance with a sterling 0.61 ERA in 34.1 innings, striking out 48 and walking just 16 in picking up a 4-0 record.
Coon Rapids-Bayard has the advantage of playing two schools consistently in Iowa Class 4A’s top 10 (Ankeny Centennial and Southeast Polk). They have several batters above .300, with Cael Heydon (.467, 42 hits including 11 for extra bases, 38 RBIs) and Lance Clayburg (.415, 34 hits including nine for extra bases, 25 RBIs). Eight of the team’s 66 extra-base hits have gone yard. On the bases, they’ve stolen 87 times in 91 tries, and defensively they’re sound with just 39 errors. Easton Hays (6-0) has a 0.98 ERA, striking out 27 and walking 12 in 35.2 innings, while Kolby Culbertson (5-2) has a 2.29 ERA and has sat down 61 while walking 18 in his 39.2 innings.