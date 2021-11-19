Three thousand, two hundred and forty yards rushing, 1,069 yards passing and 57 receiving – that's nearly 2-1/2 miles of offense.
Eighty-three touchdowns, 69 by the ground route. A per-carry average of 12.5 yards. A quarterback rating of 186.2.
That's just the tip of iceberg of statistical categories CAM's Lane Spieker leads the state – not just eight-man Distirct 10 or eight-man football statewide, but statewide regardless of class, even the big metro schools, prior to Thursday's state championship game vs. Easton Valley.
Think he's the most valuable player of District 10? Uh-huh!
Spieker took top honors in voting for the district, which saw the Cougars and district runner-up – and state semifinalist – Audubon dominate the top two teams.
Audubon quarterback Gavin Smith, impressive with his own statistics, was the offensive player of the year. He finished with 2,074 yards rushing and 995 yards passing and was in on 47 touchdowns in leading the Wheelers to just their third playoff semifinal appearance in school history.
CAM's Joe Kauffman was the defensive player of the year. He had 102.5 tackles, including seven for losses, and had a pair of interceptions.
Woodbine's Dylan Hoefer prevented a sweep of local teams gaining all the top honors, as the Tiger senior was lineman of the year.
Iowa eight-man District 10
Individual Honors
Most Valuable Player: Lane Spieker, CAM. Offensive POY: Gavin Smith, Audubon. Defensive POY: Joe Kauffman, CAM. Lineman Of the Year: Dylan Hoefer, Woodbine.
First Team Offense
Quarterback: Gavin Smith, sr., Audubon. Running back: Lane Spieker, sr., CAM; Carter Andreasen, sr., Audubon. Tight end/wide receiver: Paul Freund, sr., Woodbine; Tyler Kingery, sr., Exira-EHK. Linemen: Cooper Nielsen, jr., Audubon; Reese Oglesbee, sr., CAM; Easton Nelson, jr. Exira-EHK. Kicker: Matthew Beisswenger, sr., Audubon. Utility: Cory Bantam, sr., Woodbine.
First Team Defense
Defensive backs: Tanner Oswald, sr., Coon Rapids-Bayard; Carson Wood, sr., Boyer Valley. Linebackers: Joe Kauffman, sr., CAM; Sage Evans, jr., West Harrison; Trey Petersen, jr., Exira-EHK. Linemen: Dylan Hoefer, sr., Woodbine; Cade Ticknor, sr., CAM; Joey Schramm, sr., Audubon. Utility: Colby Rich, sr., CAM. Punter: Trevor Malone, sr., Boyer Valley. Return specialist: Gabe Gilgen, sr., West Harrison.
Iowa eight-man District 10
Second Team Offense
Quarterback: Braydon Hast, sr., Boyer Valley. Running back: Walker Rife, jr., West Harrison; Easton Hayes, sr., Coon Rapids-Bayard. Tight end/wide receiver: Braden Wessel, sr., Audubon; Cameron Cline, jr., Woodbine. Linemen: Alex Foran, sr., Audubon; Gavyn Jensen, jr., CAM; Nolan Hensley, sr., CAM. Kicker: Manny Beisswenger, jr., Audubon. Utility: Drew Volkmann, jr., Boyer Valley.
Second Team Defense
Defensive backs: Jaidan TenEyck, sr., Boyer Valley; Austin Williams, soph., CAM. Linebackers: Jack Follmann, soph., CAM; Preston McAlister, sr., Coon Rapids-Bayard; Bobby Gross, jr., Boyer Valley. Linemen: Garrett Christensen, sr., Audubon; Gavin Kelly, soph., Woodbine; Braxton Marxen, jr., Exira-EHK. Utility: Gavin Larsen, jr., Audubon. Punter: Koleson Evans, jr., West Harrison. Return specialist: Omarion Floyd, soph., Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Honorable Mention
Audubon: Jackson Deist, Brandon Jensen. Boyer Valley: Charlie Brasel, Ben Lantz. CAM: Ethan Follmann, Sam Foreman. Coon Rapids-Bayard: Jacob Estrada, Clark Sievers. Exira-EHK: Aiden Flaters, Derrek Kommes. West Harrison: Mason McIntosh, Brady Melby. Woodbine: Sloan Smith, Colton Walsh.