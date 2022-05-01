SANDY, Utah – The Atlantic archery team capped off an incredible season with a runner-up finish at the National Archery In Schools' Western Nationals tournament over the weekend.
The Trojans finished the bullseye division with a secure of 3,338, with only Sarcoxie (Mo.) finishing ahead of with a score of 3,414. Prosper (Texas) finished third among 26 competing teams, 20 points back of Atlantic.
Individually, senior Cooper Jipsen was sixth among boys in the high school division with a score of 290. Zane Berg was 28th with a score of 282 and Lee Houser was 44th with a 279.
For high school girls, Mariah Hadley was 10th overall among high school girls with a 287, Halle Copeland was 36th with a 279, and Jeanna Kramer 48th with a 277.
In the 3D event, the Trojans also had a second-place finish with a score of 1,678.
Copeland was runner-up in the 3D tournament's high school girls' division with her score of 289, with Mariah Hadley's 277 placing her 18th. Jipsen's 286 was best for the Trojan boys, and eighth overall, with Carter Smith 23rd with a 279.
In the middle school division, the Trojans were seventh out of 26 schools in the bullseye division with a score of 3,202. Hank Roberts was the top boys' archer with a 275, good for 30th among middle school boys. Lily Johnson's 274 was best for Atlantic, placing her 30th among middle school girls.
In the middle school 3D competition, the Trojans were eighth among 19 teams with a score of 1,587. Grant Petty turned in the best score for the middle schoolers with a 278, 10th best nationally. Katrina Williams had the ninth best score at the tournament with a team-best 274.