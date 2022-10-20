Four area teams learned over the weekend that they’ll get to continue their football seasons.
Audubon and CAM, both playoff regulars in recent seasons, will represent the area in eight-man, while in the 11-man game ACGC and AHSTW both will host first-round contests.
All games start at 7 p.m.
Following Friday’s games, likely sometime Saturday morning, the 16 winners of each class, eight-man through Class 2A, will be assigned to one of four four-team pods, based roughly on geography. (The same process will be used for classes 3A, 4A and 5A). Second-round games are Friday, Oct. 28, with quarterfinals Thursday, Nov. 3 for eight-man and Friday, Nov. 4 for all 11-man classes.
Without further ado, here’s what’s going on:
EIGHT-MAN
Audubon at Remsen St. Mary’s: Aaron Olsen stepped up through the season to become a potent quarterback threat for the Wheelers, with 1,130 yards rushing and 619 yards passing and 31 total touchdowns. Evan Alt (55-371, 7 TDs) and Manny Beisswenger (21-243, 4 TDs) are the other main rushing threats, while Edward Miller has stepped up recently at wide receiver, catching 13 passes for 230 yards and six TDs. Lane Barber has 9.5 tackles for losses, including four sacks; Gavin Larsen (56.5) and Beisswenger (55) both have more than 50 tackles.
Remsen St. Mary’s is a familiar foe to the Wheelers, with the Hawks enjoying a 2-3 series lead. Cael Ortmann has 19 touchdowns against just one interception for 1,117 yards and an amazing 82.7% accuracy rate (62-75). Ortmann is also strong ont he ground with 511 yards on 51 carries and 11 TDs, but is complementedby Brenden Fisch (65-562, 13 TDs). Ryan Willman (21-471, 8 TDs) and Alex Schroder (23-334, 6 TDs) are the main receiving threats. Braxton Kniep has seven tackles for losses, including three sacks, and Schroeder has four of his team’s 15 interceptions.
Baxter at CAM: The Bolts have a 7-1 record but the 6-2 Cougars had the better point differential and earned the right to host.
Both teams are similar offensively, slightly favoring rushing to passing but both having impressive numbers just the same. CAM has 2,848 total yards (1,336 passing, 1,512 rushing) and Baxter 3,596 (1,549 passing, 1,947 rushing).
Both teams’ quarterbacks are also prolific, although CAM’s Chase Spieker (1,228 yards passing, 22 TDs) has relied more on his running backs, Austin Williams (133-794, 15 TDs) and Jack Follmenn (34-405, 7 TDs), to make the rushing game go. Cody Damman has 2,280 total yards, including 1,256 passing (74-106, 22 TDs) and 1,024 rushing on 97 carries and 21 TDs. The Travises – Jake (34-640, 10 TDs) and Treyton (18-361, 10 TDs) are the top receivers for Baxter, Sam Foreman (53-868, 14 TDs) and Follmann (28-330, 5 TDs) for CAM.
Jake Travis has 14 sacks on the year among his 32.5 total tackles for losses for the Bolts. Gabe Rouse, Kaden Hensley and Kegan Croghan, along with Follmann, Foreman and Williams, have combined for 46 Cougar tackles for losses.
CLASS A
Westwood at AHSTW: The Rebels are 4-4 and have wins over MVAOCOU, IKM-Manning, Lawton-Bronson and Missouri Valley. The team is rush-dominant, with senior Jackson Dewald the player to watch with 234 carries for 1,713 yards and 20 touchdowns, including a long scoring run of 89 yards. Lawson Haveman has five caches for 102 yards as the primary receiver. DeWald is the leader of the defense with 13.5 tackles for loss while Thomas Heilman having 12 tackles for loss. Heilman and Bryson Martindale each have two fumble recoveries among their team’s nine.
The Vikings have been nothing short of impressive, outscoring teams 44-10 on average and their closest game being by 20 points. It’s roughly a 65-35 split rushing to passing, but both are dangerous in a highly productive offense. Sophomore Luke Sternberg goes into game with 1,421 yards rushing on 109 carries and 20 touchdowns, while big brother Kyle has 1,343 yards on 76-of-117 passing for 20 touchdowns and no interceptions. The team is deep, with Kyle Sternberg (49-358) and Camden Soukup (13-208) also prolific rushing and Brayden Lund (26-444), Cole Scheffler (22-445) among five receivers with 100-plus yards. Aiden Martin has 74.5 tackles, six of which are for losses, while Nick Denning has five interceptions.
CLASS 1A
Treynor at ACGC: The Chargers will be looking to regroup after a 54-0 loss to Van Meter in what was the championship game for District 7. The team was held to 142 yards on the ground, well below their previous per-game rushing average of 352 yards, and had just one big play when Jedd Weinkoetz caught a 27-yard pass. One bright note was the kick return game, where Austin Kunkle had two returns for 80 yards, averaging 40 per return.
Still, the rushing game has been impressive for the Chargers, with Brock Littler (98-761, 11 TDs), Seth Reno (135-660, 8 TDs) and Austin Kunkle (81-582, 5 TDs) all contributing to the run-dominant offense.
Treynor has 2,557 total yards this season, and is roughly 55-45 toward the pass. Kayden Dirks (76-118, 977 yards, 10 TDs) and Bn Casey (30-56, 307 yards, 2 TDs) have split duties passing among four quarterback. Eleven Cardinal touchdowns have come on the ground, with Dirks (50-339) accounting for five. Karson Eldwood has 47 catches for 712 yards and eight scores, and is among four receivers with more than 150 yards. Bradley Stock has 40.5 tackles, and is among three who have two sacks. The Cardinals have forced 24 turnovers, with Stock recovering three fumbles, and Jace Tams and Dirks each with a pick-six among their three interceptions apiece.