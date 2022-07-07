ATLANTIC – The Atlantic softball team will get at least one more home game after winning the rubber match of the season series with Shenandoah.
In a win-or-go-home contest, the Trojans needed to earn this Iowa Class 3A regional victory, shaking off a slow start and some all-around shakiness to take a hard-earned 6-4 win over the Fillies Wednesday night on the Trojans’ home field.
The Fillies surprised the Trojans, 1-0, in the opener of a doubleheader earlier this season before the Trojans struck back with an 8-1 win in the nightcap
Key No. 1, according to coach Terry Hinzmann?
“Playing good defense behind Zoey (Kirchhoff),” he said. “She maybe didn’t have her best stuff tonight but we can’t take anything away from Shenandoah. They are a good hitting team and we knew that coming in. As long as we could keep their top four hitters at bay, our defense was key.”
Small ball and discipline at the plate was also helpful. Ava Rush sparked the offense with a pair of bunt singles, and her teammates followed suit in picking up 10 hits on the night.
“We were able to work out counts and work our way deep into the count ... and cut down on the strikeouts,” said Hinzmann.
A three-run second inning, with Kirchhoff driving home a pair of runs on one of those bunt singles, with an errant throw giving the Trojans a 4-2 lead, one they’d never lose, although the Fillies stayed within striking distance.
Madison Huddleson drove in a run in the fifth on a solid hit to left, and Riley Wood a run in the sixth on another bunt single to complete the scoring.
Kirchhoff ended with nine strikeouts in picking up the win, Atlantic’s 22nd victory of the year. The Trojans earned a regional semifinal spot Saturday night, as they’ll host Clarinda, an 8-2 winner over Red Oak.
“Even though not everything went the way or she wanted it to, Zoey still did a great job in the circle, especially when she had to,” said Hinzmann.