CRESTON – Atlantic had a couple of opportunities to close the cap even more on the road against Creston Friday night, but couldn’t seal the deal.
Paytn Harter made the game a one-possession contest with 1:38 to go on a layup, but the Panthers’ Brianna Fields went 5-for-6 in the final 1:11 to salt away a 53-48 victory over the Trojans.
A slow start proved costly for the Trojans, down 8-0 with four minutes left in the first quarter, and although they had the deficit trimmed to as little as two most of the second and third quarters and tied the game at 41-apiece with five minutes to go, it wasn’t enough.
Jensen’s floater at the halftime buzzer cut Creston’s lead to two, at 30-28.
It was Harter grabbing a rebound off an Aspen Niklasen missed free throw that tied it at 41-apiecem but Sophie Hagle got a clutch three-pointer for the Panthers with just over four minutes left, and they led the rest of the way.
“We started off really slow and we’re going to have to adjust something. We were able to cut into the lead and make it a game,” said coach Dan Vargason. “Our girls did a great job of battling back and Jada Jensen hit some big threes.”
The coach was also happy with how Malena Woodward and Niklasen each connected on a couple of tough shots, while the big girls, including Aubrey Guyer, played well in the paint.
Three players were in double figures for the Trojans, led by Jada Jensen’s season-high 19 points, followed by Harter’s 12 and Aubrey Guyer’s 11.
Fields finished with 25 points for the Panthers.
The Trojans (1-5) are at home Tuesday night to host Carroll Kuemper Catholic.