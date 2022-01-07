ANITA – It was a doubleheader sweep of non-conference Southwest Valley Thursday night for CAM.
In the boys’ game, the Cougars led 23-15 at halftime and used a 5-0 push in the final minute of the third period to build a 15-point lead. The Cougars eventually prevailed, 46-29.
It was a trio of 12-point performances, those by Seth Hensley, Colby Rich and Sam Foreman, that made the difference in this contest.
The CAM girls won the opening matchup, 61-51 over the Timberwolves. It was a double-double by Mallory Behnken, 19 points and 10 rebounds, that carried the Cougars. The senior center also blocked five SWV shots.
Marissa Spieker and Eva Steffenson each had four assists.
The Cougars led just 10-9 after the first quarter but pushed ahead with a 16-8 run in the second period and held firm the rest of the way.