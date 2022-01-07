010722-nt-cambb01.jpg

Cheri Chester/for the NT

CAM’s Naomi Grubbs (40) and Grace Hensley (24) play tight defense against this Southwest Valley player in the paint during a non-conference match Thursday, Jan. 6, at Anita. The Cougars pulled out a 61-51 win over the Timberwolves.

 Cheri Chester/for the NT

ANITA – It was a doubleheader sweep of non-conference Southwest Valley Thursday night for CAM.

In the boys’ game, the Cougars led 23-15 at halftime and used a 5-0 push in the final minute of the third period to build a 15-point lead. The Cougars eventually prevailed, 46-29.

It was a trio of 12-point performances, those by Seth Hensley, Colby Rich and Sam Foreman, that made the difference in this contest.

The CAM girls won the opening matchup, 61-51 over the Timberwolves. It was a double-double by Mallory Behnken, 19 points and 10 rebounds, that carried the Cougars. The senior center also blocked five SWV shots.

Marissa Spieker and Eva Steffenson each had four assists.

The Cougars led just 10-9 after the first quarter but pushed ahead with a 16-8 run in the second period and held firm the rest of the way.

