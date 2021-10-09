AVOCA – Logan-Magnolia put a damper on the AHSTW homecoming celebration.
A 27-point second quarter did the damage, as the Vikings were unable to stop the Panthers’ potent rushing attack in a 49-19 loss Friday night in Avoca.
Brody West and Gavin Maguire each rolled up more than 100 yards for the Panthers, who at 6-1 only solidified their position with the non-district win. The Panthers ended with 467 yards total offense and also ran back an interception for a touchdown.
The Vikings (3-4), who put up three late scores, will try to regroup for their regular-season finale against Council Bluffs St. Albert, which won for the first time with a 9-8 win over Sidney Friday night.