The morning after, the home runs they hit in Atlantic's 16-10 win over Harlan Thursday night – the career firsts for Claire Pellett and Zoey Kirchhoff – were still fresh in their minds.
Both were unexpected, but both turned out to be extremely important.
"I already had two strikes on me but I wanted to get the ball into play and could help my team out and move Claire Schroder around, because she was on base," explained Pellett. "I went up there and saw it was a high fast ball and went up there and it went over.
"That was my first home run. Ever," she continued. "It was pretty incredible, and I loved the experience and could help my team out and get that two-out rally going."
Pellett's two-run shot, as she mentioned with two away, sparked an eight-run rally – five more runs on six hits – and gave the Trojans an 8-1 lead over the Cyclones.
For Kirchhoff, her third-inning blast was part of a six-run uprising and brought three more runs home.
"I also had three strikes so I was trying to foul just about anything off to stay alive because there were two girls on base and it was important to try to get a run in," she said. "I just got ahold of one, I guess.
"It feels good to know you've helped your team in a way because you always want to help them out and do what you can for them," Kirchhoff continued. "You can never try to be too comfortable ... but we did really well ... in not letting down."
Coach Terry Hinzmann said the run outbursts were nice to get, in particular the home runs.
"Not that it's unexpected from those girls but they got the bat on the ball with solid contact," he said. "The home runs were bonuses as far as that's concerned and from a couple of girls who had been struggling a little bit that made solid contact."
It turned out the 14-1 lead was just about needed, as the Cyclones scratched four runs across in the bottom of the third and four more in the fourth to close the gap to 14-9. Ellie Ineson had a two-run double in the third to keep the game from ending early.
"I've been on that field and it's worked both ways," said Hinzmann. "You get a hit and run and a couple of runs, and all of a sudden it's a big inning. I've been up there where we've done that to Harlan and Harlan's done that to us. It's always a good, even game."
There was no scoring in the fifth and sixth, when the Trojans finally put the game away in the top of the seventh with two key insurance runs. Harlan got one back in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn't enough.
Kirchhoff ended the game with five RBIs and a 3-for-4 night, while Malena Woodward went 3-for-5 with an RBI double. Jada Jensen and Riley Wood each had a pair of hits.
"Our hitting approach we took the second game was far better than the first one," said Hinzmann. "We were a little more patient and worked ourselves into more favorable counts in the second game, which we weren't doing in the first game and consequently we were able to get some solid hits with runners in scoring position."
The opening half of the doubleheader was actually the resumption of a suspended game from earlier in the season, wherein Harlan led 2-1 after the third inning. Neither team really threatened to score in the resumption and the Cyclones came away with the win.
BASEBALL
Atlantic proved it can play with the Hawkeye Ten Conference's best in the first game, the resumption of its suspended game with Harlan.
In the end, it was a sweep by the Cyclones, 8-6 and 14-4.
The Trojans and Cyclones picked up the game, with Harlan ahead 8-1 in the fourth inning, but after the game picked back up Atlantic shut out the Cyclones, 6-0.
Those runs came in the sixth, when Garrett McLaren RBI single drove in Easton O'Brien, and four more int he seventh, with runs scored by Tanner O'Brien, Nolan Waters, Jackson McLaren and Ethan Sturm. The Trojans, playing as the home team, had the winning run at the plate with McLaren and runners at the corners, but he struck out to allow the Cyclones to escape.
The nightcap saw the Trojans take an early 2-0 lead, but the Cyclones tied the game in the bottom of the first. Easton O'Brien scored twice and Wyatt Redinbaugh had three RBI, including a first-inning hit down the right field line that scored O'Brien and Ethan Sturm.
The game was still competitive going into the fifth inning, when the Cyclones opened things up, first with five runs in the fifth and four more in the bottom of the sixth to end the game.
COMING UP
The regular season for the softball team wraps up with a road trip: Wednesday vs. Treynor, followed by a doubleheader at Red Oak on Thursday and a Friday night contest at Council Bluffs Lewis Central.
For the baseball team, there's still another half week to go after next week. The Trojans are home Tuesday and Wednesday vs. Fremont-Mills and ACGC, respectively, before a road doubleheader at Red Oak on Thursday.