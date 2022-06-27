SOFTBALL
Washington Invitational: The schedule was beefed up following Griswold's Corner Conference Tournament championship Friday, as Saturday saw the Tigers travel the length of Iowa Highway 92 to Washington for the Demons' softball tournament.
The Tigers returned home with a pair of losses, but the chance to play two Class 3A teams from quality conferences was the reward.
Griswold fell 9-1 to third-ranked Davenport Assumption, getting a single run in the top of the sixth to cut into a nine-run Knights lead; a four-run fifth inning enabled the Knights to put the game away. Later, the Tigers were shut out by the host Demons 2-0, giving up the game's lone two runs in the bottom of the first.
In the Corner Conference title game Friday night at Essex, Griswold needed just five innings to defeat Stanton 10-0.
The Tigers had 12 hits, with Karly Millikan going 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Brenna Rossell and Joey Reynolds also getting three hits apiece. Reynolds batted in two runs and scored once, while Rossell scored three runs. Millikan pitched the shutout, striking out seven and allowing three hits.
AHSTW 10, IKM-Manning 0: The Lady Vikes improved to 17-7 on the year after erupting for seven runs in the fifth inning over the Wolves Friday night in Avoca.
Rylie Knop and Graycen Partlow each had three hits, while Abbie Willett had two RBI. The Lady Vikes had 12 hits total, while Ally Meyers limited the Vikes to just a single hit.
A weekend tournament the Lady Vikes, along with CAM, were to participate in at Nodaway Valley was cancelled due to wet grounds.
BASEBALL
AHSTW 3, IKM-Manning 0: Nick Denning fired a no-hitter, needing 78 pitches to get the complete-game win Friday. He struck out five and walked just two batters.
The Vikings were held to just three hits themselves, with eighth-grader Austin Chrsitiansen getting a pair of base hits. The Vikings took advantage of four walks, a hit batter and an error, then, to get the runs, scored by Denning, Caleb Hatch and Jacob Coon.