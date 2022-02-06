JOHNSTON – Atlantic had four podium finishes at the district boys’ swimming meet Saturday.
It wasn’t good enough to get any of the events to state, but the Trojans – nine swimmers strong – competed hard as they have all season long and posted some season best times in the pool at Johnston.
The podium finishes were by each of the relay teams, with the 200-yard medley, 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle all finishing sixth. Bryan York finished sixth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:58.64 for the other podium finish.
Of the events where the Trojans came closest to qualifying, Alex Sampson was less than 1-1/2 seconds off the 50-yard freestyle cut-off time, with several others close as well.
It was the last high school meet for four seniors: Brayden Adkinson, Alex Sampson, Bryce Schmidtke and Bryan York.
Five underclassmen – sophomores Alex Lihs and Kyler Rieken, and freshmen Lucas Doyle, Kyler Rieken and Abe Schechinger – also competed at the meet and could form the foundation for the 2023 swim team.
Iowa SQM Boys’ Swimming Meet
Saturday, Feb. 5, at Johnston
Team scores: 1. Waukee 495, 2. Johnston 402, 3. Indianola 264, 4. Des Moines Roosevelt 257, 5. Ottumwa 190, 6. Atlantic 133, 7. Newton 113, 8. Des Moines East 94.
Atlantic results
200 medley relay: 6. Atlantic (Alex Lihs, Abe Schechinger, Bryan York, Kyler Rieken) 1:54.23. 200 freestyle: 6. York 1:56.31, 9. Brayden Atkinson 2:02.86, 13. Keaton Rieken 2:05.77. 50 freestyle: 14. Alex Sampson 24.06, 21. Schechinger 27.42, 22. Lucas Doyle 29.10. 100 butterfly: 17. Kyler Rieken 1:08.94. 100 freestyle: 12. Sampson 54.98, 13. Atkinson 55.42. 500 freestyle: 8. York 5:10.37, 18. Keaton Rieken 5:53.23, 21. Bryce Schmidtke 6:14.18. 200 freestyle relay: 6. Atlantic (Kyler Rieken, Atkinson, Sampson, Lihs) 1:37.39. 100 backstroke: 11. Alex Lihs 1:02.91, 18. Kyler Rieken 1:10.42, 21. Lucas Doyle 1:22.42. 100 breaststroke: 17. Schechinger 1:17.47. 400 freestyle relay: 6. Atlantic (Keaton Rieken, Atkinson, Sampson, York) 3:39.43.