ATLANTIC – The strength of a wrestling program is often defined in several ways.
For the Atlantic-CAM wrestling team, it was defined by those wrestlers competing in the back side of the bracket.
Four third-place finishes helped make the difference as the Trojans pulled past Creston to win the Hawkeye Ten Conference wrestling meet Saturday afternoon in their home gymnasium.
It was those third place finishes – Brian South (152), Jarrett Armstrong (182), Brenden Casey (195) and Evan Sorensen (285) – who helped pull the Trojans through to the championship.
All told, everyone won at least one match and got within the top eight, with three others – Cruz Weaver (120), Dante Hedrington (138) and Miles Mundorf (220) – bringing home fourth place finishes.
“Those guys on the back side were the difference,” said coach Tim Duff. “We put 13 guys in the top six and that’s tough to do. That took every point we could muster and it was back and forth with Creston and we were able to pull it out in the end.
“We just want to come out and wrestle our best,” he continued. Scoring bonus points are big and put any points on the board, whether it was a major decision or picking up a pin. When you get a chance, put your opponent away.”
Of course, it also helped that the Trojans won three of the four championship matches they earned their way into.
Creston was also in four championship matches, but won only one of them when Austin Evans got a major decision over Carroll Kuemper’s Jake Irlbeck.
The final team score was Atlantic-CAM 228, Creston 218. Glenwood, which had two champions, was a distant third with 160.5.
Freshman Aiden Smith needed just two matches, a pair of pinfall wins and less than three minutes total on the mat to claim the 106-pound title. The 46-second pin of Claridna’s Kaden Whipp was Smith’s third win over him this year.
“I knew that he was scared, just by the way he was looking at me before the match,” said Smith, who admitted he had to stay focused after a pair of first- and quarterfinal-round byes. “He wasn’t ready and I knew I had to get on him right away and make sure it was my match.
“I think I’ve got a chance at getting four titles, this year and all my high school career. I just have to keep pushing and working my butt off.”
Senior Ethan Follmann, after taking second a year ago and fourth as a sophomore, claimed a hard-fought 4-2 win over Glenwood’s Matthew Beem in the 126-pound championship.
A Follmann takedown midway through the third period broke a 2-2 tie and was the difference. The two could meet again at the district championship.
“Pretty exciting and this was one of my biggest goals coming into the season. I was pretty excited,” he said. “I just came in and knew if I wrestled my matches, I’d have a pretty good chance to win a conference title.”
Senior Kadin Stutzman won his second Hawkeye Ten championship in three Hawkeye Ten tries, picking up a pair of pinfall wins in his first two matches before beating Braylon Kammrad of Council Bluffs Lewis Central 8-4. Stutzman beat Kammrad, a returning Hawkeye Ten champion from a year ago, earlier in the season.
This time around, Stutzman built a solid 7-1 off a trio of takedowns to lead, then used an escape to stop a Kammrad rally and seal victory.
Stutzman was injured a year ago and could not defend the 152-pound title he won as a sophomore. He placed second in 2019, his freshman year, at 145.
“The kid was tough,” said Stutzman of Kammrad, noting he’s beaten solid opponents all year. “I knew he was going to be in a good match. I just came out and wrestled positions I’m good in and it worked.”
Easton O’Brien was going for his second conference title, this year at 132 pounds, but came up just short to Harlan’s Luke Musich, 8-4. O’Brien had a chance as late as 30 seconds left with a reversal, but Musich’s three-point move in the final stretch – an escape and a takedown – sealed it.
Now, the sectional meet awaits on Saturday. It’s a six-teamer at Leon, with Creston, Clarinda and Shenandoah joining the Trojans, hosting Central Decatur and Clarke of Osceola.
“One more chance and you’ve got to make it count,” said Stutzman.
Hawkeye Ten Conference meet
Saturday, Jan. 29, at Atlantic
Team scores: 1. Atlantic-CAM 238, 2. Creston 228, 3. Glenwood 160.5, 4. Clarinda 158.5, 5. Harlan 149.5, 6. Carroll Kuemper Catholic 140, 7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 125, 8. Red Oak 70.5, 9. Shenandoah 53, 10. Denison-Schleswig 46, 11. Council Bluffs St. Albert 42.
Championship matches
106: Aiden Smith (Atl) pinned Kaden Whipp (Cla) 0:46. 113: Vincent Mayberry (Glen) tech. fall Zach Williams (SA) 6:00. 120: Riley Parkis (CK) dec. Lincoln Keeler (Cre) 3-1. 126: Ethan Follmann (Atl) dec. Matthew Beem (Glen) 4-2. 132: Luke Musich (H) dec. Easton O’Brien (Atl) 8-4. 138: Austin Evans (Cre) maj. dec. Jake Irlbeck (CK) 15-6. 145: Kale Downey (Cla) dec. Triston Barncastle (Cre) 7-4). 152: Shea Parkis (CK) dec. David Helton (SA) 8-2. 160: Dawson Bond (RO) maj. dec. Karson Downey (Cla) 10-2. 170: Kadin Stutzman (Atl) dec. Braylon Kammrad (LC) 8-4. 182: Zane Bendorf (H) pinned Jase Wilmes (Cla) 0:46. 195: CJ Carter (Glen) dec. Jaxson Hildebrand (DS) 5-2. 220: Cal Wanninger (CK) pinned Max Chapman (Cre) 5:16. 285: Logan Green (Cla) dec. Sam Barrientos (LC) 5-0.
Atlantic-CAM results
106 – Aiden Smith, 1st. Semifinal – Smith pinned Carter Schorsch (LC) 1:46. Championship – Smith pinned Kaden Whipp (Cla) 0:46.
113 – Taye Jordan, 7th. Quarterfinal – Vincent Mayberry (Glen) pinned Jordan 2:21. Consolation Round 3 – Jaxon Brewer (LC) dec. Jordan 6-1. Seventh-place match – Jordan pinned Ryan Skeripski (Cla) 1:32.
120 – Cruz Weaver, 4th. Quarterfinal – Weaver pinned Jordan Smith (LC) 5:38. Semifinal – Lincoln Keeler (Cre) pinned Weaver 1:54. Consolation semifinal – Weaver dec. Briten Maxwell (Glen) 7-1. Third-place match – Brody McKinley (H) pinned Weaver 1:03.
126 – Ethan Follmann, 1st. Quarterfinal – Follmann pinned Joshua LeRette (RO) 1:36. Semifinal – Follmann pinned Brandon Briley (Cre) 1:02. Championship – Follmann dec. Matthew Beem (Glen) 4-2.
132 – Easton O’Brien, 2nd. First-round – O’Brien pinned Trent Eischeid (CK) 0:59. Quarterfinal – O’Brien pinned Jade Spangler (Shen) 3:31. Semifinal – O’Brien pinned Trey Chesnut (Cre) 2:43. Championship – Luke Musich (H) dec. O’Brien 8-4.
138 – Dante Hedrington, 4th. Quarterfinal – Hedrington pinned Chase Roeder (RO) 0:58. Semifinal – Jake Irlbeck (CK) dec. Hedrington 4-0. Consolation semifinal – Hedrington maj. dec. Leland Woodruff (Cla) 13-0. Third-place match – Reese Fauble (Glen)_ dec. Hedrington 14-10.
145 – Tanner O’Brien, 6th. Quarterfinal – O’Brien pinned Adam Baier (RO) 3:17. Semifinal – Triston Barncastle (Cre) pinned O’Brien 5:37. Consolation semifinal – Zack Winslow (LC) dec. O’Brien 4-2. Fifth-place match – Owen Laughlin (Shen) dec. O’Brien 3-0.
152 – Brian South, 3rd. First-round – South pinned Reese Koch (H) 1:49. Quarterfinal – South maj. dec. Briley Hayes (Cre) 13-2. Semifinal – Shea Parkis (CK) pinned South 4:24. Consolation semifinal – South pinned Logan Koch (LC) 1:43. Third-place match – South pinned Tate Mayberry (Glen) 5:11.
160 – Owen Hoover, 6th. First-round – William Bolinger (Cre) dec. Hoover 5-0. Consolation Round 2 – Hoover dec. Hayden Stout (CK) 4-1. Consolation Round – Hoover pinned JJ Storey (LC) 4:31. Consolation semifinal – Bolinger dec. Hoover 11-6. Fifth-place match – Jayden Dickerson (Shen) pinned Hoover 5:12.
170 – Kadin Stutzman, 1st. First-round – Stutzman pinned Baz Clear (RO) 0:50. Quarterfinal – Stutzman pinned Austin Wear 0:50. Semifinal – Stutzman pinned Bryce Wiskus (CK) 0:59. Championship – Stutzman dec. Braylon Kammrad (LC) 8-4.
182 – Jarrett Armstrong, 3rd. Quarterfinal – Armstrong pinned Joel Murillo (DS) 0:38. Semifinal – Jase Wilmes (Cla) pinned Armstrong 2:51. Consolation semifinal – Armstrong dec. Ty Morrison 3-0. Third-place match – Armstrong pinned Murillo 2:28..
195 – Brenden Casey, 3rd. Quarterfinal – Casey dec. Dillon Woods (LC) 9-3. Semifinal – CJ Carter (Glen) pinned Casey 1:38. Consolation semifinal – Casey maj. dec. Matt Schwery 13-2. Third-place match – Casey dec. Woods 6-4 (SV-1).
220 – Miles Mundorf, 4th. Quarterfinal – Mundorf dec. Jeremiah Davis (H) 4-1. Semifinal – Cal Wanninger (CK) maj. dec. Mundorf 13-4. Consolation semifinal – Mundorf dec. Hunter Waldstein (LC) 7-5. Third-place match – Davis dec. Mundorf 3-2.
285 – Evan Sorensen, 3rd. Quarterfinal – Sorensen pinned Garrett Plagge (DS) 0:44. Semifinal – Logan Green (Cla) pinned Sorensen 3:10. Third-place match – Sorensen pinned Quinten Fuller 1:13.
