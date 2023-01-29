The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of Jan. 26, 2023 for southwest Iowa:
Aarowhead Pond, Pottawattamie County, 1-1/2 miles southeast of Neola: Ice thickness is 8 inches. Bluegill — Good: Bluegill fishing has been good this week using waxworms. Fish average 8 inches.
Big Lake (including Gilbert’s Pond), Pottawattamie County, northeast Council Bluffs: Rainbow trout were stocked last week. Rainbow Trout — No Report: Try similar size tackle used for bluegill and crappie. Nightcrawlers, minnows, and waxworms are good live bait options. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Greenfield has a large year class of 9-inch black crappie that will provide good ice fishing this winter. Black Crappie — Fair. Bluegill — Good: Fishing has been good for 7-inch bluegills.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: Lake Anita has a good year class of black crappie averaging 9-inches. Bluegills average 8-inches. Black Crappie — Fair: The crappie bite is light; anglers are finding fish suspended close to deep tree piles. Bluegill — Good: Target the tree piles in the north arm of the lake.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Expect to catch 10- to 12-inch black crappies and 8-inch bluegill this winter. Black Crappie — Fair: Try fishing late afternoon to catch 10-inch black crappie. Bluegill — Slow: Target the cedar tree piles in the lake to catch 8-inch bluegill.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Fish surveys show a large number of 10- to 12-inch black crappie. Bluegills will be 8.5- to 9-inches. Prairie Rose will be a good ice fishing destination this winter. Black Crappie — Good: Crappie have been tough to catch during mid-day. Best bite is early morning and late afternoon. Bluegill — Good: Anglers will have to sort for 9.5-inch bluegill this winter. Largemouth Bass — Fair: If you are fishing a brush pile, you will catch an occasional largemouth bass.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: Viking Lake has a good number of 8- to 10-inch black crappie with a smaller percentage of larger fish. Bluegill are 7- to 8-inches. Black Crappie — Fair: Anglers report finding crappies north of the pontoon area in tree piles. Best bite is late afternoon using minnows. Bluegill — Slow: Sorting is needed for 7.5-to-8-inch bluegill.
Ice conditions are more variable. Lakes in the district have 5 to 8inches of ice. For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Large area of open water expands from the campground to near the beach area.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Open water on the south end and along the roadbed off the main boat ramp. Ice thickness is about 6 inches off the north boat ramp.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: Open water along the east boat ramp. Black Crappie — Slow: Try using jigs tipped with a minnow or waxworm fished in the upper end of the reservoir to catch crappie of all sizes. Bluegill — Fair: Try jigs tipped with a waxworm in the upper end of the reservoir.
Most Mount Ayr district lakes have variable ice conditions ranging from 0-6 inches. There are areas of thin ice along the lake shorelines, flooded timber, boat ramps, fishing jetties, etc. Use extreme caution if venturing out ice fishing and drill many test holes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.