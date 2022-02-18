DES MOINES – Jace Rose’s philosophy for state tournament matches is simple.
“It’s just time to get things done,” said the Riverside senior. “That’s all I’m worried about is getting out there and getting the pin and the match done as quickly as I can.”
Pretty good thinking for a four-time state qualifier.
He needed just 43 seconds to lock a cradle on Manson Northwest Webster’s Ethan Egli, get the pin and advance to today’s quarterfinals in the Iowa Class 1A state tournament.
Class 1A quarterfinal matches are slated for 2:30 p.m. today at Wells Fargo Arena.
Rose, one of four News-Telegraph area winners – one each from the four schools with a wrestler in the tournament – moves on to face Don Bosco’s Kyler Knack. After a pair of fourth-place finishes, he’s looking for the ultimate goal of a state championship.
“I wasn’t expecting anything else (other than a quick pin),” said Rose, now 44-4. “It’s going to be the same approach (today) and Saturday.”
ACGC got a signature victory at 113, when its lone state qualifier, Tegan Slaybaugh, dominated Don Bosco’s Cole Frost en route to a 10-1 major decision. Slaybaugh used a four-point move, a takedown and near fall, in the first 31 seconds of the third period to put Frost away.
“I wrestled the whole time, kept him driving and never quit,” said Slaybaugh, who said his strengths were wrestling on top and neutral. “I didn’t want to start down because I knew he’d cradle me and we knew what he could do. I’m better on my feet.
But just in case Frost did try to apply the cradle, “We had a plan and prepared for it all week,” said Slaybaugh.
The Charger sophomore, now 39-9, gets a rematch of a match from last year’s state tournament, Easton Schlabugh of Highland. Slaybaugh won their first-round meeting 10-8, his only victory a year ago.
Audubon’s Cooper Nielsen advanced at 220 after pinning South Winneshiek’s Tony Greve in 3:09. Now 34-10, Nielsen gets fourth-ranked Jonah Clark of WACO, of the small southeast Iowa community of Wayland.
Nielsen controlled the entire first period and kept Greve on the defensive. Greve started on top in the second period but Nielsen got a flip-over just over a minute into the match and got the pin almost immediately.
“I knew after the first being down right off the bat, I didn’t move as good I wanted to ... so I knew I needed to move more after my re-start and I did,” said Nielsen.
The strategy was about the same thing coach Tyler Christensen tells Nielsen each time.
“Cooper’s a great kid and if he controls the match and controls every aspect, he can do great things,” he said. “That’s what he did.”
AHSTW’s winner was 138-pounder Hayden Fischer, a 5-4 winner of Trey Nelson of Nashua-Plainfield. It was a 50-50 call – did Nelson get a reversal in the closing seconds or not – that went Fischer’s way. After the officials conferred, they determined that Nelson did not gain sufficient control and Fischer began to celebrate the ending to what coach Evan McCarthy called his best match ever at a state meet.
“I knew I had the call and I didn’t want to go into overtime,” said Fischer. “I tried everything in my might to get me out of the overtime and got it. I got to my offense and it worked and got the win.”
“He gave up a reversal at the beginning of the third, but he didn’t let that bother him. He turned it into a reversal (of his own) and went back ahead,” McCarthy added.
Fischer, a senior who missed last year’s tournament, gets Kellen Smith of West Hancock in the quarterfinal. He’s now 46-9 on the season.
On the day, the area went 7-11 on the day, with three of those wins coming in the first round of the consolation bracket. Winning their matches and getting a second-round consolation match were Riverside’s Nolan Moore (152), and the AHSTW duo of Garrison Gettler (160) and Denver Pauley (170), all seniors. A victory guarantees them a medal.
Eliminated after two losses were AHSTW’s Nate Jorgensen (195) and Henry Lund (220), and Riverside’s Davis Bramman (106) and Taven Moore (132), all underclassmen.