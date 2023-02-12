OAKLAND – For the first time in eight years, Griswold will be sending a wrestler to the Iowa state wrestling tournament.
RJ Dishong broke the Tiger wrestling program's long drought with a runner-up finish at Saturday's Iowa Class 1A district meet at Riverside High School. The freshman pinned Southwest Valley's Sawyer Wilkinson before losing to Treynor's Daniel Gregory in the championship match.
No wrestleback was needed, and Dishong, with a 19-11 record in hand, will be off to the state meet, which starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines.
In all, seven area wrestlers advanced to the state meet by virtue of top-2 finishes.
CAM, which resumed its standalone wrestling program this season after spending more than a decade co-oping with Atlantic, got a championship effort from 160-pounder Brian South, who pinned Treynor's Zach Robbins in the championship to earn his second state tournament berth. Owen Hoover is also going, claiming second place at 170 after dropping a tough 6-3 double-overtime decision to Underwood's Hayden Huen.
Riverside has an area-best four going, with champions Davis Bramman (106), Kellen Oliver (120) and Caden Forristall (220), and runner-up Jack Branan (132). Bramman, who notched a technical fall over Avery Vacek of Underwood in their title match, is a return state qualifier.
Iowa Class 2A District
Saturday, Feb. 11, at Glenwood
Team scores: 1. Treynor 160, 2. Underwood 150.5, 3. Riverside 143.5, 4. Southwest Valley 95, 5. CAM 68, 6. Council Bluffs St. Albert 56, 7. Bedford 55, 8. Tri-Center 47, 9. Griswold 40, 10. East Mills 33.
State qualifiers
106: 1. Davis Bramman (Riv), 2. Avery Vacek (U). 113: 1. Brayden Maeder (SWV), 2. Jett Sornson (T). 120: 1. Kellen Oliver (Riv), 2. Gryphen McDermott (TC). 126: 1. Carson Thomsen (U), 2. Brant Freeberg (TC). 132: 1. Gable Porter (U), 2. Jack Branan (Riv). 138: 1. Blake Allen (U), 2. John Helton (CBSA). 145: 1. Ryan Stortenbecker (EM), 2. Danny Kinsella (T). 152: 1. Maddox Nelson (U), 2. David Helton (CBSA). 160: 1. Brian South (CAM), 2. Zach Robbins (T). 170: 1. Hayden Huen (U), 2. Owen Hoover (CAM). 182: Levi Young (T), 2. Tate Haffner (SWV). 195: Colin Jacobs (SWV), 2. Rafe Gayer (T). 220: Caden Forristall (Riv), 2. Dillon Inman (SWV). 285: 1. Dan Gregory (T), 2. RJ Dishong (Gris).
CAM results
126 – Tristan Becker, DNP. 132 – Kegan Croghan, DNP. 138 – Brayden Chester, 4th. 152 – Gabe Rouse, 3rd. 160 – Brian South, 1st. 170 – Owen Hoover, 2nd.
Griswold results
106 – Ridyk Jones, 4th. 132 – Ethan Baxter, DNP. 195 – Isaah Valdivia, 3rd. 285 – RJ Dishong, 2nd.
Riverside results
106 – Davis Bramman, 1st. 113 – Bradyn Comstock, 3rd. 120 – Kellen Oliver, 1st. 126 – Logan Rose, DNP. 132 – Jack Branan, 2nd. 138 – Jaxon Gordon, 3rd. 145 – Taven Moore, 3rd. 152 – Austyn Fisher, DNP. 160 – Jett Rose, DNP. 170 – AC Roller, 4th. 182 – Kaeden Pleas, 4th. 195 – Jackson Allen, DNP. 220 – Caden Forristall, 1st.