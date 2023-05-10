* Class 3A at Denison: It was a sixth-place team finish for Atlantic at the Iowa Class 3A sectional meet Wednesday at Denison’s Majestic Hills Golf Course.
Sam Brosam was the low scorer with an 87, along with Hudson McLaren’s 87. Trevan Hansen and Tristan Hayes each had 91s to complete the scoring, while Roth Den Beste’s 93 and Tate Niklasen’s 95 rounded out the day.
Coach Ed Den Beste noted that going into the meet, there were three teams with better averages than his Trojans, but his team could still advance but had to play well.
“Unfortunately that didn’t happen today. We have lots of three putts as well as several holes with large numbers,” he said. “I thought Sam played well and so did Trevan. Both worked through some tough holes. It was a disappointing day for us. We hoped to get at least an individual through and possibly the team.
“Not the time to play one of the worst rounds as a team however, it was a good year of learning,” said Den Beste. “Looking forward to next year with so many coming back. We will miss Cruz (Weaver) as he moves on as well.”
ADM and Ballard advanced their teams, with the Tigers scoring a 302 and the Bombers a 322.
- Audubon won the team title at the Tri-Center Sectional at Quail Run Golf Club, Neola, with a 334.
They defeated runner-up Westwood Sloan, which also had a 334 but the Wheelers got the duke on a tiebreaker on the par-72 course.
Also scoring for the Wheelers were Evan Alt (83), Ryan Hermansen (85) and Oliver Deist (86). Henry Burr (86) and Edward Miller (95) also competed for the sectional champions.
The Wheelers had a runner-up medalist in Jay Remsburg, who had an 80. Exira-EHK’s Trey Petersen also advanced to the district meet, firing an 83 to place him fourth.
Exira-EHK finished fourth with a 351. Gavin Bengard (87), Derrek Kommes (87) and Josh Nelson (94) were in the scoring, while Easton Nelson (110) and Cole Fahn (116) also were in action for the Spartans.
The district meet is Monday, May 15, at Willow Creek Golf Course, LeMars.
- Nate Jorgensen led AHSTW with a 96 on the links at the par-70 Willow Vale Golf Course, in the sectional hosted by MVAOCOU.
Tyson Osbahr had a 99, Drew Lee turned in a score of 103, Kaden Jorgenson a 104 and Ty Nelson finished with a 115 on the afternoon for the Vikings as their season came to an end.