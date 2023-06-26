Nodaway Valley Invitational: AHSTW won both of their games while CAM went winless in two tries at the Nodaway Valley Invitational Saturday in Greenfield.
The Lady Vikes beat the Cougars in the local head-to-head matchup, 11-1. The Vikings walked four times and collected eight hits, with Halle Goodman reaching twice on a pair of singles and Bryanna Wood and Goodman each scoring three times. The Lady Vikes also took advantage of a pair of Cougar errors.
In a 13-4 win over Orient-Macksburg, AHSTW collected just six hits, but took advantage of 13 walks to pick up the win. The RBIs were by Wood and Kendra Hansen.
CAM also fell 15-2 to Earlham. No statistics from the Cougars' weekend games were entered into GoBound Iowa's database as of mid-morning Monday.
AHSTW is now 13-16 on the season.
East Marshall 9, Atlantic 0: Atlantic heads into the stretch part of the regular season with a 15-15 record after a long road trip to LeGrand to take on East Marshall.
The Trojans got six hits, with Madison Huddleson pounding out two. Claire Pellett and Claire Schroder each had a pair of doubles. Seven errors helped doom the Trojans.
Atlantic scheduled this game to help prepare for a possible long road trip for the regionals. Coach Terry Hinzmann's team could go to Bloomfield to play Davis County, if both they and the Mustangs reach the Iowa Class 3A regional final.